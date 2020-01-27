Bustle

9 Large Bags That'll Fit All Your Weekday Essentials, From Lunches To Laptops

By Lauren Sharkey
Mango

The worst part of the weekday commute is having to lug around everything you need for the working week. Whether it's homemade lunches (got to save those costs), gym gear for your post-office class, or even a hefty laptop, most bags struggle to cope with the weight. If you've had enough of back aches and stuff spilling onto the floor, here's a few roomy bag designs to revolutionise your working day.

Now that micro bags are a bonafide trend, it's easy to fill your wardrobe with teeny tiny styles. But saddle bags and grab bags are hardly practical pieces for the journey to and from work. Instead, you need a sizeable tote, shopper, or, yes, a traditional backpack to take you comfortably from morning to night.

Thankfully, the high street has prevailed. Not only can you find jumbo-sized bags in almost any store, but there's plenty of different designs to suit any taste and budget. From sturdy leather options to soft padded styles and loud leopard print to even louder neon, these bags won't have any problem fitting clothes, shoes, snacks, and gadgets.

And when it comes to weekend breaks away, use them as a mini suitcase. You're very welcome.

Croc Shopper With Laptop Compartment
£30
|
ASOS
With a section for your oh so heavy laptop, this shopper is a lot handier than it first appears.
Sportswear Essentials Tote
£31.95
|
Nike
With comfy handles and a vibrant neon shade, you won't want to lose this bag in a hurry.
Casa Khaki Puffer Tote Bag
£25
|
Topshop
This super sizeable bag won't make your shoulders ache, thanks to its padded, puffy design.
Straw Shopper Bag
£17.50
|
Marks & Spencer
Sustainably made, this colourful straw bag will house homemade lunches, a change of shoes, and more.
Rectangular Animal Print Tote Bag
£39.99
|
Zara
Sometimes, the things you lug to work require a wider bag — not a deeper one. This rectangular tote will do the trick.
Leather Shopper Bag
£39.99
|
Mango
This suede-look style is incredibly roomy, meaning you'll have no trouble fitting in your laptop, lunch, and an after-work outfit.
Leopard Reflector Backpack
£35
£10.50
|
Accessorize
More of a backpack person? This nylon style has a spacious interior as well as two handy exterior pockets for all your valuables.
Lazy Oaf Transparent Tote Bag
£32
£22
|
Urban Outfitters
This humongous see-through bag will allow you to find exactly what you're looking for.
Adidas by Stella McCartney Shell Weekend Bag
£83
£58
|
The Outnet
If you need to fit in a serious amount of stuff, try this soft yet sizeable piece.