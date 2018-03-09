9 Mistakes That Can Increase The Likelihood Of Getting Pregnant

If you're not interested in having a baby right now, then you're probably following the ways to prevent pregnancy recommended by your doctor. Maybe you're on hormonal birth control. Or tracking your period. Or stocking up on condoms, so you're never without.

But even with all those precautions, it's still possible to make a few mistakes that can increase your chances of getting pregnant. Without realizing it, you might not be using the best form or birth control for you, or maybe you're accidentally having unprotected sex on an ovulation day. It's easy to make these types of mistakes. But it's also really possible to avoid unwanted pregnancy — if you take the correct measures.

First, talk with your partner about what kind of birth control methods you plan to use. "It helps to have you both on board with whatever method you choose," women’s health expert Ann Mullen, Director of Health Education at reproductive health company Cycle Technologies, tells Bustle. From there, you can research which contraceptive options are right for you. "There are a lot of good methods, so [you] should find one that really meets [your] needs."

After that, be consistent. As Muller says, it's important that you take charge of your own reproductive health and protect yourself. Here are a few things experts say can make pregnancy more likely, so you'll know what to avoid if you aren't looking to get pregnant.