As hard as it might be to believe, we're already a few days into May. Summer's right around the corner, and while that change might not be reflected just yet in the weather (seriously, can we put away our jackets yet?!), the entertainment world is right on-board. The movies and TV shows streaming in May range drastically in terms of genre and scope, but many of them feel like true summer hits — the kind of pop culture you can totally imagine watching at home to relax after a long day spent hanging at the beach or enjoying an outdoor happy hour.

Even the content coming this May that doesn't have a summer feel is still worth checking out, though, especially the films and TV series that are available via streaming services like Netflix and Amazon Prime. The large list of releases out this month includes everything from sweet rom-coms to biting dark comedies to terrifying true crime stories. Whatever your interest is, there's most definitely something for you heading to streaming sites at some point this May. To make things easier, though, here are the Bustle Entertainment team's top nine picks for what to stream this month.

'Tuca & Bertie' Season 1 (May 3) Streaming On: Netflix Netflix on YouTube "Fans of the stealthily profound animated comedy BoJack Horseman will find plenty to love about Tuca & Bertie, which was created by Lisa Hanawalt, the illustrator responsible for BoJack's uniquely colorful anthropomorphic universe. The show follows two bird BFFs voiced by Tiffany Haddish and Ali Wong as they navigate the ups and downs of 30-something life. It's at turns funny, surreal, and completely crushing — even as a human, it's hard not to relate." — Samantha Rollins, TV Editor

'Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile' (May 3) Streaming On: Netflix Netflix on YouTube "For those obsessed with serial killers and Zac Efron, you're in luck: Netflix's Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile is a must watch. The film chronicles the peak of Ted Bundy’s murderous spree, a look into his (absolutely bonkers) time in and out of prison, representing himself in court, as well as how those around him were affected during such a dangerous time. The film has been accused glamorizing Ted Bundy, and the film definitely tip toes around violence against women in a way that may raise a few eyebrows. If you loved The Ted Bundy Tapes on Netflix, you can’t miss this." — Allison Piwowarski, Deputy Entertainment Editor

'Wine Country' (May 10) Streaming On: Netflix Netflix on YouTube "Amy Poehler, Maya Rudolph, Tina Fey, Rachel Dratch, and more comedy queens in a friendship-themed comedy that involves wine. What more could you ask for? I can't wait to watch this one and quote it forever with my own friends." — Rachel Simon, Entertainment News Editor

'The Society' Season 1 (May 10) Streaming On: Netflix Netflix on YouTube "Netflix's newest series, The Society, premieres on May 10, and you will be instantly hooked. The show is about a group of teens which somehow ends up trapped in a facsimile of their town after embarking on a school field trip. And there's no way out — literally, the roads just end and turn into endless forest. Are they dead? On a different planet? Chaos ensues as they try to figure out who's in charge (or if anyone should be at all). If you're into teen mystery shows that go a little off the rails in a delightfully bizarre, this your new favorite show. You'll never look at pumpkin pie the same way again." — Karen Fratti, Associate TV Editor

'Fleabag' Season 2 (May 17) Streaming On: Amazon Prime Amazon Prime Video on YouTube "Phoebe Waller-Bridge’s Fleabag returns as foul-mouthed, irreverent, and darkly funny as ever — but this time with a hot priest. Over the course of its six-episode second season, Fleabag flirts with temptation and God as she continues to face — and maybe even soften — the emotional barriers she’s had up since her best friend’s death." — Dana Getz, Associate TV Editor

'What/If' Season 1 (May 24) Streaming On: Netflix ONE Media on YouTube "Renée Zellweger stars in this neo-noir thriller anthology series from Mike Kelley (Revenge, Swingtown) about how one fateful decision can change the entire course of someone's life. It's Zellweger first major TV role, where she plays Anne, a woman who offers a couple of struggling newlyweds some much-needed cash — but with a perilous price." — Mallory Carra, Associate Entertainment Editor

'Always Be My Maybe' (May 31) Streaming On: Netflix Moveries on YouTube "Netflix is bringing back the summer of rom-coms early, starting with Always Be My Maybe. The film stars Ali Wong and Randall Park as old friends — he's in love with her, and is just about to tell her how he feels when she meets someone else. Not only does it look hilarious, it's also the Asian American rom-com we've been waiting for, with Keanu Reeves, Charlyne Yi, and Daniel Dae Kim also starring. Plus it was directed by Nahnatchka Khan (Fresh Off The Boat) and co-written by Park, Wong, and Michael Golamco. In other words, it was written by Asian Americans, directed by an Asian American woman, and stars Asian Americans. I can't think of a better way to end Asian Pacific American Heritage Month, or to kick off the summer!" — Olivia Truffaut-Wong, Associate Entertainment News Editor

'Good Omens' Season 1 (May 31) Streaming On: Amazon Prime Amazon Prime Video on YouTube "Come the end of the month, I’ll be streaming Good Omens, the long-awaited adaptation of Neil Gaiman and Terry Pratchett’s beloved comedic fantasy novel. With an apocalypse to foil, all of human (and pre-human) history as a backdrop, and David Tennant and Michael Sheen as the demon/angel OTP at the center of it all, this Amazon series sounds like heaven." — Sage Young, Movies Editor