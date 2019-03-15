9 Movies & Shows To Watch This Weekend, From Tearjerking Rom-Coms To Shocking True Crime

It's (almost) the weekend! This has been a busy last few days, from The Bachelorette finale to the college admissions scandal to Beto O'Rourke's campaign announcement to the Avengers: Endgame trailer to — you get the point. We could all use a break from the news cycle, and what better way to do that than by watching some great movies and TV shows this weekend, as chosen just for you by Bustle's Entertainment editors?

Some of the nine picks below are brand-new, including films just about to hit theaters or seasons of TV shows about to be released to the masses. Others have been around for a bit, but are worth revisiting this weekend (or watching for the first time if you missed them) all the same. So if you're looking to spend the next few days ignoring the news, hanging on the couch, and taking in some pop culture entertainment, look no further — these nine movies and TV shows are the perfect choices to view this coming weekend. And best of all, most of them are available to stream, so you don't have to pay extra money or put in any more effort than necessary. What more could you ask for?

'Queer Eye' Season 3 Netflix on YouTube Streaming On: Netflix "If you're suffering from the mid-March blues, don't worry because this weekend, Netflix has the cure. Season 3 of Queer Eye premieres on Friday, March 15, and it honestly couldn't be coming at a better time. After a long winter, it's easy to feel a bit down, and what better pick me up than Queer Eye? Just sit back and let yourself feel all the feels as Karamo, Bobby, Tan, Antoni, and Jonathan makeover the lives of deserving 'heroes.' You'll laugh, you'll cry, you'll become incredibly jealous of strangers' new homes and looks, and you might just be inspired to get your own life together! It's truly the perfect way to spend the weekend. In fact, some might say it's the *only* way to spend it." — Olivia Truffaut-Wong, Associate Entertainment Editor

'Five Feet Apart' CBS Films on YouTube In Theaters Friday "Starring Cole Sprouse and Haley Lu Richardson, Five Feet Apart is the story of two teens with cystic fibrosis that fall in love — but have to remain a certain distance apart because of concerns over cross-contamination. The trailer is enough to make me want to burst into tears, so I can't wait to see the actual movie that premieres on Friday. It's also directed by Justin Baldoni, aka Rafael on Jane The Virgin, and based on his social media posts, it's a film close to his heart." — Jamie Primeau, Celebrity Editor

'Better Things' Season 3 YouTube Streaming On: Hulu/FX "If you haven't been watching Better Things these past few years, you've truly been missing out. The dramedy, created by its star Pamela Adlon, is a bitingly sharp look at single parenthood, and it's gotten better and better each episode. Season 3 only began airing in late February, so it's not too late to catch up and be on-board with the show by the finale later this spring." — Rachel Simon, Entertainment News Editor

'The Other Two' Season 1 JoBlo TV Show Trailers on YouTube Streaming On: Comedy Central "Amid a social media landscape so congested with influencers and SponCon, you might be tempted to roll your eyes at The Other Two’s premise: an aspiring teen singer suddenly rockets to overnight fame, leaving his struggling older siblings, Cary and Brooke, to reckon with their own lack of success. But the Comedy Central series, created by Saturday Night Live alums Chris Kelly and Sarah Schneider, is actually a sharply funny satire of the entertainment industry and the pressures placed upon young stars. It’s also a surprisingly heartfelt study in family, grief, and the way we measure ourselves against others, which makes it altogether one of the year’s most underrated new comedies." — Dana Getz, Associate TV Editor

'Catastrophe' Season 4 Amazon Prime Video on YouTube Streaming On: Amazon Prime "The most bitingly hilarious comedy about love and parenting returns Friday for its final season on Amazon, and in typical Catastrophe form, it manages to intersperse jokes with heavy themes like death and addiction. But despite the emotional gravity of it all — which includes writing off Carrie Fisher's character after her untimely passing — Season 4 still goes down really easy; at just six half-hour episodes, you'll fly through the final season. It's a bittersweet goodbye, but a reminder that many of the best shows know not to overstay their welcome." — Samantha Rollins, TV Editor

'Losers' Season 1 Netflix on YouTube Streaming On: Netflix "They say history isn't written by them, but this Netflix documentary series about infamous 'losers"'in the world of sports makes a good argument that it should be. I plucked out the excellent episode about black French figure skater Surya Bonaly, an athletic powerhouse continually punished by the sport's famously fastidious judges for not fitting their 'ice princess" mold, and now I'm eager to settle in with the rest.'" — Sage Young, Movies Editor

'Mommy Dead & Dearest' HBODocs on YouTube Streaming On: HBO Go/Now "If you are looking forward to the HIGHLY anticipated Hulu series The Act, you’re not alone. Joey King and Patricia Arquette take on the chilling roles of Gypsy Rose and Dee Dee Blanchard in the scripted series, but it all began with the documentary Mommy Dead and Dearest. This doc tracks the early years of Gypsy Rose’s life and the suffering she endured, all the way to her incarceration for the murder of her mother, Dee Dee. It is a must-see before the Hulu series premiere on March 20." — Allison Piwowarski, Deputy Entertainment Editor

'Temptation Island' Season 1 USA Network on YouTube Streaming On: Hulu/Amazon "Now that Colton's Bachelor season has come to a close, I highly suggest transitioning to another so bad-it's-good reality dating show, Temptation Island, which has been airing all winter on USA. In it, four couples are split up into two different beach villas and live with a group of singles of the opposite sex. Drama ensues as connections are made, people go on tropical dates, and rose flows around the rental home. Instead of a rose ceremony, each week the couples are forced to watch videos of their beloved entering into relationships — or not! — with other people and decide whether to stick together or stray themselves. The finale is just a week or two away so there's an entire season to catch up on this weekend. I promise you'll be hooked by the end of the first hour, but don't hold it against me if you start canceling brunch plans in the name of watching the next bonfire episode." — Karen Fratti, Associate TV Editor