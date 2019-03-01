As hard as it might be to believe, February has already come to an end, with Friday marking the very first day of March. The year is seriously speeding by, and chances are that this next month, too, will be gone in the blink of an eye (but hey, at least that means spring is around the corner, right?). That said, make sure you take the time over the next few weeks to see all the great movies and shows out in March listed below, because as Bustle's Entertainment editors can attest, there's a whole lot of good stuff about to come our way.

From long-awaited superhero movies (hello, Captain Marvel), to new seasons of beloved reality shows (Queer Eye, is that you?), March is filled to the brim with must-see entertainment. It couldn't be better timing, as with winter thankfully on its way out, you'll actually have some motivation to head to the theater for a movie or to a friend's house for a TV marathon. So mark down the below dates on your calendars, because you won't want to miss a single one of these highly-anticipated pieces of entertainment coming out over the next few weeks.

'Captain Marvel' Marvel Entertainment on YouTube In Theaters: March 8 "March 2019 will forever be remembered as the Women's history Month that made history in Hollywood thanks to Marvel's first film starring a female superhero, Captain Marvel. If there is only one movie you see in the theaters, it should be this one. Not only is Brie Larson magnificent as the titular Carol Danvers, it's also imperative that we turn out to support the film in theaters. If we learned anything from the massive successes of Black Panther and Crazy Rich Asians last year, it's that money talks in Hollywood, and the only way we are all going to get the diverse content we deserve is by supporting these kinds of projects. It might not end up being a perfect film, but if you think that I'm not going to cry watching a female superhero take down bad guys in an epic adventure, you are dead wrong. Marvel, let's not wait another 10 years before the next female led superhero movie, OK?" — Olivia Truffaut-Wong, Associate Entertainment Editor

'Gloria Bell' A24 on YouTube In Theaters: March 8 "Start a synopsis with 'Gloria (Julianne Moore) is a free-spirited divorcée...' and I'm in. A remake of a Chilean film (both directed by Sebastián Lelio), the indie drama features a middle-aged female lead character in a story that doesn't center on her kids or her jobs, but herself, and her own happiness. Novel, right?" — Sage Young, Movies Editor

'Queer Eye' Season 3 Carly Rae Nation on YouTube On Netflix: March 15 "It's been less than a year since Season 2 came out, but still — it's such a relief that Queer Eye is back and as emotional as ever. Season 3 of the beloved show takes place in Kansas City, Missouri, and features a whole new set of extremely lovable heroes. Gather your loved ones, grab some tissues, and get ready to marathon this wonderful, always entertaining show." — Rachel Simon, Entertainment News Editor

'Shrill' Hulu on YouTube On Hulu: March 15 I've been waiting for this Aidy Bryant vehicle for so long — a few three-minute long weekly sketches on Saturday Night Live aren't enough for me. The show is an adaption of the novel Shrill: Notes from a Loud Woman by Lindy West, and tells the story about a woman who is living her life "unapologetically" and it's got so much heart while being so, so funny. — Allison Piwowarski, Deputy Entertainment Editor

The Act' JoBlo TV Show Trailers on YouTube On Hulu: March 20 "There's so much quality entertainment coming out this month, but the one thing I'm most looking forward to is The Act on Hulu. The anthology series, starring Patricia Arquette and Joey King, spotlights a horrifying true-crime story about a mother-daughter bond gone too far. If you were obsessed with HBO's documentary Mommy Dead & Dearest, then you'll want to check this out — it's the same backstory. Granted, it likely won't be easy to watch, but definitely promises to be interesting." — Jamie Primeau, Celebrity Editor

'The Perfectionists' Season 1 Pretty Little Liars: The Perfectionists on YouTube On Freeform: March 22 "Listen, Marlene King knows what the people want and she BROUGHT IT with this Pretty Little Liars spinoff. Both PLL diehard fans and newcomers to the universe will be sucked into The Perfectionists. You do not have to have seen the original to get into this. There's murder! Family secrets! Spooky, secret meetings in the woods! Allison and Mona, who both work at the university in Portland where it takes place (don't worry, Emily and the kids are fine, Mona still has questionable motives), help a group of students stay out of trouble after their frenemy dies. And dig into some nefarious goings on in the college and the surrounding town. Kelly Rutherford, Sofia Carson, and a bunch of talented, crushworthy newcomers round out the cast. If you want to get up on your Reddit theory game, the series is loosely based on the novel of the same name by PLL creator Sara Shepard." — Karen Fratti, Associate TV Editor

'Us' Universal Pictures on YouTube In Theaters: March 22 "Jordan Peele's much-anticipated Us already looks like it'll be a terrifying follow-up to Get Out, just judging by the trailers that have been released. The horror/thriller movie will be a definite must-see this month... if you're not afraid to watch Us in a dark theater." — Mallory Carra, Associate Entertainment Editor

'What We Do In The Shadows' Season 1 FX Networks on YouTube On FX: March 27 "The TV world is about to kick into high gear this spring with the return of prestige staples like Game of Thrones and Big Little Lies. But the one new show that stands out to me as totally different from anything else on television is FX's What We Do In The Shadows. Based on the 2014 indie movie of the same name created by stars Taika Waititi and Jemaine Clement, the new FX series will follow three hapless vampires on Staten Island as they confront the frustrations and mundanities of co-habitating when you're immortal. It's sure to be the dark comedy salve I'll need while the rest of the country is fighting about who will finally secure the Iron Throne." — Samantha Rollins, TV Editor