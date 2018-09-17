National Cheeseburger Day is September 18, and obviously the best way to celebrate the holiday is to eat a lot of cheeseburgers. Duh. That said, you'll want to know about the best National Cheeseburger Day 2018 deals and freebies, because everyone knows that food tastes better when it's free. (OK, it might not be scientifically proven, but it's definitely psychologically proven.) Tons of local restaurants and national chains are offering free cheeseburgers or discounted cheeseburgers in honor of the holiday. Here I've put together a list of a few places that are offering epic deals — the kind of deals that don't stick around and that you'll want to enjoy immediately.

Pro tip, schedule your next friend dinner on September 18 and head to one of the listed burger chains. With a large group, you'll be able to take full advantage of the buy one get one deals, and not only will you be able to have a massive feast for way less, but you'll be able to get some fun freebies and extras that you might not typically order.

However you choose to celebrate National Cheeseburger Day, make sure you take a moment to appreciate the cheesy grilled goodness that's become a omnipresent staple of American cuisine. A good cheeseburger never lets you down, so celebrate the art of the burger by indulging in one, or two, or three.

IHOP Though IHOP isn't the International House of Burgers anymore, you better believe they're giving away a free in-store special. As for what the actual deal is, you'll just have to wait and see. IHOP is keeping their National Cheeseburger Day deal a secret, but they promise if you go to their restaurant on September 18, you'll be glad you did.

Ruby Tuesday To cash in on a free cheeseburger with order of any entree, all you have to do is sign up for the Ruby Tuesday's email club. If you've already joined, you're already qualified to get your free cheeseburger with purchase on National Cheeseburger Day.

BurgerFI Buy one giant cheeseburger, get another one for only $1! This deal is only valid for in-store purchases on National Cheeseburger Day.

McDonald's Of course McDonald's is participating in this holiday! If you go to the international burger chain on National Cheeseburger Day after ordering anything on the mobile app, you'll get a free cheeseburger.

Wendy's Wendy's is taking National Cheeseburger Day to the next level. From now through the end of the month of September, you can get a free Dave's single when you purchase any food on the Wendy's mobile app. If you don't know, Dave's single is Wendy's classic quarter pounder burger with a slice of American cheese and all of the classic toppings.

Halo Burger To celebrate their 95th birthday and National Cheeseburger Day, Halo Burger is offering quarter pounder burgers for only $1.95 all day. Happy Birthday to everyone!

Red Robin Get your fry fill at Red Robins. When you order a cheeseburger you'll get bottomless fries for only $5. That's all you can eat fries and you'll definitely want to take full advantage of it!

Johnny Rockets Epic BOGO sale alert! Johnny Rockets is offering buy one, get one half off for all cheeseburgers on the menu. But that's not all, you can also buy one, get one half off for all milkshakes on the menu, too.