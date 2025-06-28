Here's Your Horoscope For Saturday, June 28

The moon is in glam and glitzy Leo today, prompting people to get more theatrical with their feelings and express themselves with more confidence. You’re the main character of your life, so go ahead and put on a show!

Additionally, with clever Mercury vibing out with dreamy and ethereal Neptune, this is a gorgeous day to think let your imagination run wild. Daydream your way into something beautiful.

There’s potential for a slight disruption in the harmony between you and a loved one later in the evening, as a lunar square with relationship-oriented Venus could throw off the vibe. If that’s the case, try to let it go. Tonight’s friction is only temporary.

Aries (March 20 - April 18) Your cup runneth over with inspiration today, so enjoy this creative waterfall and immerse yourself in the magic. Your imagination will show you the way.

Taurus (April 19 - May 19) Home is where the heart is, and it’s also where you can laze about in the most indulgent fashion. Clear your schedule and enjoy.

Gemini (May 20 - June 19) You can talk your way into virtually anything your heart desires today. Use your influential powers for good — or at least make sure you're having fun.

Cancer (June 20 - July 21) Money is a form of energy, and you’re tapping into the frequency today. Take steps to manifest your most luxurious fantasies.

Leo (July 22 - Aug. 21) If the world isn’t giving you the freedom you desire, get out there and demand it. Today you have the right to take up as much space as you want.

Virgo (Aug. 22 - Sept. 21) Some days you just want some peace and quiet — and today might be one of them. Clear your calendar of all but the essentials to recharge your batteries.

Libra (Sept. 22 - Oct. 21) Your unique ability to balance delicate situations will come in handy today. You’re the glue that can bring people together.

Scorpio (Oct. 22 - Nov. 20) If your zodiac sign is Scorpio, this is your horoscope for Saturday, June 28, 2025. There’s never just one route to success. Instead of following other people’s rules, start doing things your own way.

Sagittarius (Nov. 21 - Dec. 20) Let your spontaneous side sparkle today. Toss out the roadmap and follow your joy instead. Life beckons.

Capricorn (Dec. 21 - Jan. 18) When you feel like you’re standing on solid ground, you’ll be more comfortable sorting through your emotional baggage. Find a safe space today to process your feelings.

Aquarius (Jan. 19 - Feb. 17) In case you need a reminder, communication is the key to a healthy relationship. Don’t lose sight of that today.