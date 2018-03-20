It only takes one look at your closest news source — social media, television, newspapers — to see that, well, lots of things aren't going so great. There's the big stuff — like gun violence and corrupt government systems and foreign governments hacking our elections — and the seemingly small stuff — like dating in your 20s and winter weather — and all of it can take its toll on your mental health. Even though it can be so easy to get stuck in a cycle of "everything is awful" there are definitely ways to reinvigorate your happiness. If you're desperate to get out of a general state of the blues — and I'm just talking about your typical down in the dumps attitude, and not more serious clinical depression or anxiety for which seeking professional help should be the first step — books are a great place to turn.

The nine self-help books below are all a deep-dive into happiness — what it means for us personally, mentally, socially, creatively — and how we can make it happen in our every area of our lives. Whether you're interested in making your relationships happier, working smarter, having a more positive connection to your own body, or just generally finding the happiest life path for yourself, these books were written by women who have all been just where you are now — with tips and tricks to help you get to the other side more joyful than ever before.

'Thriving Through Uncertainty: Moving Beyond Fear of the Unknown and Making Change Work for You' by Tama Kieves Tama Kieves knows a thing or two about dramatic changes. She left an unfulfilling life at a prestigious corporate law firm to pursue her passion as a writer and inspirational speaker. Now, she dedicates her time to helping people face their fears, tackle uncertainty, and shift their mindset to achieve the extraordinary in their own lives. Thriving Through Uncertainty isn't just about getting through life changes, it'll give you practical, relatable advice for using change as a launching pad for joy.

'Judgment Detox: Release the Beliefs That Hold You Back from Living A Better Life' by Gabrielle Bernstein If you're looking to explore different practices on the way to joy and personal enlightenment, The Judgment Detox might just be the book for you. Bernstein has created an interactive six-step process that calls on principles from A Course in Miracles, Kundalini yoga, the Emotional Freedom Technique), meditation, and more — all in an attempt to demystify some of the more intimidating aspects of each, making them easier to commit to and apply in your daily life.

'The Love Gap: A Radical Plan to Win in Life and Love' by Jenna Birch For a rising generation young women, the sky is the limit. They are outpacing their male peers in higher education and earning the corner office at work. Smart, driven, assertive women are succeeding at just about everything they do — except romance. The Love Gap explores the reasons for this, using data collected by scientists and dating websites, in an effort to establish a new framework for women who want to be happier while navigating modern relationships and the dynamics that impact them.

'How To Get Sh*t Done' by Erin Falconer If you want to be happier at work, you need to read How To Get Sh*t Done. Women live in a state of constant guilt: that we're not doing enough, that we're not good enough, that we can't keep up. Here, Erin Falconer will show you how to do less — a lot less. In fact, How to Get Sh*t Done will teach you how to zero in on the three areas of your life where you want to excel, and then it will show you how to off-load, outsource, or just stop giving a damn about the rest. If you're longing to let your inner productive badass free, get this on your TBR.

'Girl, Wash Your Face: Stop Believing the Lies about Who You Are So You Can Become Who You Were Meant to Be' by Rachel Hollis As the CEO of her own media company, Chic Media, Rachel Hollis has created an online fan base of hundreds of thousands of fans by sharing tips for living a better life while fearlessly revealing the messiness of her own. With each chapter of Girl, Wash Your Face she worked through the specific lies we might believe that leave us feeling overwhelmed, unworthy, or ready to give up. She helps readers unpack the limiting mind-sets that destroy their self-confidence and keep them from moving forward, spurring other women to live with passion and hustle and to awaken their slumbering goals.

'This Body Is Not An Apology: The Power Of Radical Self Love' by Sonya Renee Taylor The Body Is Not an Apology offers radical self-love as an invitation to reconnect with our minds and bodies and celebrate our collective, enduring strength. Finding peace and well-being in our own skin should be the first step to any happiness journey, and wether you're dealing with letting go of societal or personal expectations of your own body, this book will offer you the powerful opportunity to create a happier, more compassionate existence.

'Heart Talk: Poetic Wisdom For A Better Life' by Cleo Wade Cleo Wade — the artist, poet, and speaker — offers creative inspiration and life lessons through poetry, mantras, and affirmations. True to her hugely popular Instagram account, Wade brings her moving life lessons to Heart Talk, featuring over one hundred and twenty of Cleo's original poems, mantras, and affirmations, including fan favorites and never before seen ones, this book is a daily pep talk to keep you feeling empowered and motivated.

'How Luck Happens: Using the Science of Luck to Transform Work, Love, and Life' by Janice Kaplan and Barnaby Marsh How Luck Happens seeks to uncover the unexpected, little-understood science behind what we call "luck," proving that many seemingly random events are actually under your — and everyone's — control. Using original research, fascinating studies, and engaging interviews with some well-known figures, Kaplan and Marsh reveal the simple techniques to create luck in love and marriage, business and career, and health, happiness, and family relationships.