Straw bags are everywhere right now. They're undeniably the bag of the summer, and were spotted everywhere during the Spring/Summer 2019 shows. But there are two main issues with this type of bag: the price, and the sizing. Many higher-end designers are charging a whole lot of £££ for their versions, while many are decorative rather than practical in any way. I've aimed to solve these issues by compiling an edit of the best straw and wicker bags on the high street in the UK.

As well as price and sizing, there are some other pitfalls when it comes to these type of bags. One of which is unreliable and potentially unsafe openings. But fear not, I've also picked out a few bags with pretty sturdy grips, meaning they are perfect for carrying around with you wherever you go this summer. There's even a handy backpack in the edit below.

And the best bit? All of the nine styles below are under £60, and available to pick up at your local high street shop. You could spend a lot more, but these options are so beautiful, you won't even need to consider it.

KAANAS woven raffia handle detail clutch bag in pink £56 ASOS This dainty hand held pink straw bag is not exactly practical, but it's a major statement piece. Take it with you on a summer evening out for lots of favourable looks! Buy Now

Bamboo Round Bag £39.99 Mango This slightly deeper coloured bamboo round bag is super sophisticated and chic. It has an adjustable black strap which contrasts nicely. Buy Now

Straw Backpack Bag £25 M&S Into the whole straw trend, but can't give up a practical style in favour of something purely decorative? This affordable backpack from from good ol' Marks & Spencer combines the two. Buy Now

Bamboo Shells Bag £59.99 Mango My favourite of the bunch, this little treasure may be expensive, but it's absolutely beautiful. The shells give the bag a kitsch feel, but it's still grown up and stylish at the same time. Buy Now

Round Straw Bag £24.99 H&M Going to the beach on holiday requires a slightly larger, more practical design, making this one perfect. This'll even fit your towel in, along with snacks, SPF, and a good book. Buy Now

Wicker Crossbody Bag £55.95 Zara A cute mini bucket bag style, this will look lovely with some dark denim shorts and a white floaty top come summer time. Buy Now

Woven Straw Circle Bag £59 & other stories This sizeable bag can be hand held, and also has a longer strap for throwing over your shoulder or wearing across the body. Buy Now

Natural Jute Tote Bag £19.99 Zara An affordable, mid-sized bag that is simple yet cool, this is the perfect starter bag if you've never rocked straw or wicker before. Buy Now