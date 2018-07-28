6 Anthology Crime & Thriller Shows On Netflix That Will Definitely Keep You Up At Night

Do you have a big meeting in the morning? Need to get some beauty rest in anticipation of a date? Have insomnia? OK, well, this list is not for you then. These anthology crime and thriller shows on Netflix — all of which are currently available to stream on Netflix — will legitimately make it impossible to sleep at night. Consider yourself warned.

If you feel like you're comfortable with terror, though, and can easily move on from the after-show shock, then by all means — dive on in. But first, let's clarify what makes something an "anthology series."

At its core, an anthology series maintains a rotating cast of characters and/or varying plot lines in order to tell a story (or stories) within a similar, overarching style or tone. This can be done episodically — which changes things up every episode — like in Black Mirror, or seasonally — which shows a different story with different characters every season — like American Horror Story. These different from sitcoms or dramas in that you don't expect to see the same characters continue to advance the same plot episode to episode or from season one to season two, and so on.

This particular list of anthology series is dedicated to crime and horror. Creepy, scary, sometimes bloody, turn-it-off-I-can't-watch-this kinds of crime and thriller. This list is not for the faint of heart, and it's not for those with queasy stomachs. Bottom line: Watch at your own risk (and probably with the lights on).

1 'American Horror Story' FX Networks on YouTube This series is a given for anyone who loves a little horror in thier life. Ryan Murphy's American Horror Story is currently in the midst of filming its eighth season (titled Apocalypse and set 18 months from the present), but you can currently watch seasons 1 through 6 on Neflix. Vulture ranked the existing seasons from worst to best in Dec. 2017, and ranked Asylum (Season 2) the best — because all the plot lines came together "to tell a story about how people cast out from society ... can be victimized by the institutions that try to contain them." Honestly, though, they're all so different and done so well, you can't really go wrong. Pick your poison — be it side-show freaks, New Orleans witches, murderous clowns, or mental institutions — and prepared to be scared.

3 'Black Mirror' Netflix on YouTube The underlying premise of Black Mirror is ... dark, mainly because every episode will have you screaming "too real!" You needn't go any further than reading the show's title to get the gist behind the entire series, though. When it first came out back in 2014, Black Mirror creator Charlie Brooker told Channel 4 (as per Digital Spy), "What I took [the title] to mean was when a screen is off – when a screen is off it looks like a black mirror." Ah, technology. Brooker continued to explain, "Because any TV, any LCD, any iPhone, any iPad – something like that – if you just stare at it, it looks like a black mirror, and there's something cold and horrifying about that, and it was such a fitting title for the show." If the thought of logging off of social media and getting rid of modern technology scares you, rest assured that Black Mirror will convince you to feel otherwise — and will probably scare you even more. Seasons 1 through 4 are currently streaming on Netflix.