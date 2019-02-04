9 Thoughts That Can Prevent You From Confronting Depression

One of the many difficult things about mental illnesses is that an illness can construct a narrative in your head that isn't necessarily true. With depression, a combination of stigma and difficult-to-pinpoint symptoms may make diagnosis difficult. But the symptoms of depression are well-documented, and the first step is paying attention.

Since depression can alter your thoughts, it can be hard to differentiate when the illness is talking, versus when you are "When we are depressed we are viewing the world through a lens that isn’t congruent with our external reality, but during a depressive episode, our internal reality changes so it seems like things can be hopeless which often leads us to feel helpless," Travis McNulty, LMHC, GAL, of McNulty Counseling & Wellness, tells Bustle. “ [...] Usually depression manifests its form in a cycle of negative thoughts, negative emotions, and negative behaviors that further perpetuate one another." These negative influences can actually start to convince you that you aren't dealing with depression.

Some of these self-doubting thoughts may begin to dissipate when you acknowledge that depression is a serious diagnosis, and that you deserve help for the things you're struggling with. Finding a mental health professional you can trust may help get you there even sooner.

Here are nine thoughts that can mask depression for what it is, according to experts.

1 That It's Not "That Bad" Aleksandr and Lidia/Shutterstock If you've been noticing yourself feeling worse and worse for a while, but have a narrative of "I'm fine" running through your head — you may want to examine that thought further. "One of the biggest lies that depression tells us is that we are OK," licensed clinical social worker Melissa Ifill, tells Bustle. " [...] Unfortunately, we are often slow to give credibility to [any changes] or are truly unaware of how the depression is impacting us." So if you find yourself minimizing your feelings, remind yourself that you don't have to be at absolute rock bottom to deserve help.

2 "I Can Deal With This On My Own" Ksenia Lucenko/Shutterstock Depression is a serious illness, not a burden you have to bare alone. Even if you have been through blue spells before, you deserve help this time around. "One of the major thoughts people often have when experiencing depressive symptoms is that they do not need help," Ifill says. "They believe that the mood, feelings or thoughts will go away by themselves or if they keep behaving as if things are OK, they will be eventually." While some wounds may heal with time alone, it's OK to admit that you may need the support of friends, family, or a professional, for what you're dealing with.

3 That Everything Is Bad Prostock-studio/Shutterstock While it's harmful to downplay your symptoms, it can also be harmful to catastrophize what you're feeling as well. "Black and white thinking is a classic thought pattern for those who are experiencing depressive symptoms," Ifill says. "[...] Having a good supportive network (which should include a helping professional) can assist you in challenging some of these thought patterns and help you to see the more varied perspectives that life has to offer." Many people have felt like there's no way out before, and there are a plethora of resources to help.

4 That It Doesn't Matter Anyways Creativa Images/Shutterstock Another harmful way depression can try to trick you into thinking you're not depressed is by telling you that it doesn't matter either way. "Depression causes helplessness and hopelessness," Lara Schuster Effland, regional managing director of clinical operations for Eating Recovery Center's Insight Behavioral Health Center, tells Bustle. "One may believe they are the problem and [that they are the reason] why they feel lonely and lost." Blaming yourself for causing the consequences of your depression is hurtful. Finding a therapist or psychiatrist may help you break out of this thought pattern.

5 That You "Just Need A Vacation" Creative Family/Shutterstock Minimizing your symptoms does not always take the form of self-blame. Even telling yourself that you "just need a vacation" can be a way that the depression can get ahead. "Feeling overworked, under-rested, and overwhelmed when depressed [is common]," Effland says. If you have a sense that you're unable to get ahead, reaching out for support on that level is likely more helpful than a few days off could be.

6 That You're Fine Because You're In A Relationship Ashley Batz/Bustle Depression doesn't discriminate. Having depression doesn't make you ungrateful, either. So if you're equivocating by telling yourself that you're fine because you're in a relationship, have a good job, or have great friends, you may actually be minimizing a serious illness. "People who have the 'perfect' situation aren't immune to depression, and often depression can come when everything is going well, because it often can't be explained," LGBT-affirming therapist Katie Leikam, LCSW, LISW-CP, tells Bustle. It's important not to discredit your need for support just because things seem good on the outside.

7 That You Don't Cry Much, So It Doesn't Count LightField Studios/Shutterstock While depression can cause symptoms like excessive or easily-triggered crying, that doesn't mean you should discount all of your other signs of the illness just because you haven't been experiencing this. "Depression can present itself in a lot of ways and only one of those ways is tears," Leikam says. "Depression can also present itself in feeling lonely or numb of emotions and often people who feel numb, aren't always able to cry." If you've noticed that you're feeling more apathetic than usual, then it's a good first step to talk to your doctor.

8 That Excelling At Work Discounts Your Feelings Andrew Zaeh for Bustle Depression doesn't always take away your ability to function. Many people with depression are still able to go about their daily lives. Just because you're excelling at work doesn't mean you don't have depression. "You can be on top of your game at work and still have clinical depression," Leikam says. "Successful people can still have depression. Depression can be a chemical imbalance so it doesn't discriminate against who has it and who doesn't have it." You deserve help even if you've been noticing symptoms, but are ignoring them because you think being high-functioning disqualifies you from the support you need.