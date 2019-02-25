A Movie About Periods Won An Oscar & It’s A Huge Step Towards Breaking Down Stigmas

Best Documentary Short isn't the flashiest Academy Awards category, but the winners turned heads in a major way. Period. End Of Sentence. won an Oscar — yes, a short about periods! And the creators' acceptance speech was an easy favorite.

"A period should end a sentence not a girl's education," declared the filmmakers in the speech. The film, which is available to watch on Netflix, is about ending stigmas surrounding menstruation all over the world. However, even at an event as glitzy and politically liberal as the Academy Awards, it's still somewhat shocking to hear people talk about periods on live television — so the win is helping break down stigmas as well!

Here is the official description of the film from Netflix:

"In rural India, where the stigma of menstruation persists, women make low-cost sanitary pads on a new machine and stride toward financial independence."

More to come...