Ever since Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra got married in several lavish ceremonies in December, our biggest question for the couple isn’t about their life as newlyweds. Rather, it concerns a much more important matter: the chances of fans being blessed with a duet between the two music forces. Luckily for us, it just might happen. In a new interview with People, Nick Jonas said he would duet with Priyanka Chopra, which opens up so many possibilities about the future of their relationship. Could they become the next Beyoncé and Jay-Z? If there’s any justice in this world, the answer is yes.

Jonas opened up about a potential duet to People while also praising his wife’s musical talents. “I’d be open to it,” he said. “I mean, she’s got an incredible voice and there’s a lot of music in our house and a lot of dancing. So, I don’t know.” However, the singer made sure to mention that the newlyweds will not be not rushing into any kind of musical partnership. “Right now we’re just enjoying the first couple months of married life, and we’ll see where it takes us.”

JonasBrothersVEVO on YouTube

But as we all know, married life isn’t the only thing that Jonas is focused on. The Jonas Brothers have officially reunited, and Nick, Joe, and Kevin Jonas' new hit single “Sucker” is the only song anyone is listening to. And, since Chopra herself stars in the "Sucker" music video — alongside Joe’s girlfriend Sophie Turner and Kevin’s wife Danielle Jonas — the newlyweds have technically collaborated before. In fact, according to Jonas, the women “completely stole the show.”

“They absolutely killed it,” Jonas told People. “For us, we just tried to step out of the way and let them shine. Then the reaction to it has just been unreal. If we get to do more music videos with them in the future, it’d be a great time.”

JoBros comeback aside, Chopra is a pop star in her own right. The actress and activist released only three dance floor-worthy bops during her short-lived American music career in 2013 and 2014, but they’re all worthy of your immediate attention.

PriyankaChopraVEVO on YouTube

Her video for her debut single “In My City” sees Chopra and will.i.am on a technicolor journey around the world, which is a feat in itself, but her next single, “Exotic,” might be her true pop masterpiece. It ticks all of the necessary boxes: choreographed sequences on a tropical island, dramatic shots of Chopra on the beach, and a joke from Mr. Worldwide himself, Pitbull, about Chopra’s Miss World title. What more could you want from a song?

Her third single, a dance-fueled cover of Bonnie Raitt’s classic “I Can’t Make You Love Me," is perhaps her most intriguing American release. The video depicts Chopra in a relationship with This Is Us star Milo Ventimiglia. Yes, you read that right. We’re not entirely sure what’s going on between them, but the video should be inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, quite frankly. It’s a historical memento that must be preserved forever.

PriyankaChopraVEVO on YouTube

Although her repertoire is considerably short, Chopra obviously has the pipes and experience to go toe-to-toe with her husband on a collaboration. If you need more proof of her skills, just watch her versatile performance at MTV India’s VMAs in 2013, where no genre goes left behind. After “Sucker” became the band’s first number one hit on the Billboard Hot 100, the sky is the limit for a Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra duet. Here's hoping it comes soon.