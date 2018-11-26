Hear ye, hear ye! Gather 'round, loyal subjects of Belgravia, because you've yet to see the last of Princess Stacy and Lady Margaret. Netflix's newest Christmas hit, Princess Switch, may have left our two heroines with their very own happy endings, but that doesn't mean there isn't more story left to tell. In fact, Vanessa Hudgens is down for a Princess Switch sequel, the star revealed in a recent interview with Glamour, and she's got a few ideas about where the royal holiday love story could go next.

Netflix's The Princess Switch is basically like, The Parent Trap meets Meghan Markle's actual life. Kind of. Oh, and there's a Christmas twist. Hudgens stars as both Stacy De Novo — a baker from Chicago — and Lady Margaret Delacourt — Duchess of Montenaro — and even though both characters seemingly got their respective happy endings at the conclusion of the original Netflix film, there might still be more story to tell. In fact, there might even be a third look-a-like out there somewhere.

When asked about the possibility of a sequel by Glamour, Hudgens replied,

"I honestly don’t even know where it would go, because we already got our happy endings. We’d have to create more conflict, or maybe there would a third twin. Spruce things up a little bit. I have no idea. I’m going to leave that one up to the writers, but I know that I had so much fun doing it. The characters are so sweet that I would definitely be on board."

Hmm. A third twin, eh? Would she be evil? Meddling? From an entirely different country with an entirely different accent altogether? Will she too, be some sort of royalty? Oooh, maybe she could be like a Samantha Markle-type. Now that would be interesting.

Hudgens isn't alone in expressing hope for a Princess Switch sequel. Fans have flocked to Twitter since its release, kicking off the social media campaign for a follow up.

At the end of The Princess Switch — spoilers ahead — Stacy and Prince Edward (played by Sam Palladio) get hitched, and Margaret and Kevin (Nick Sagar) appear to be on their way towards happily ever after, too. But like, what happens to Stacy's Sweets and Treats, the bakery Stacy owned back in Chicago? Does Kevin take over since she's a Princess now? Does Margaret step in? Do they rename it Margaret's Sweets and Treats? And what about Stacy? How is she adjusting to life as a Princess? All these questions need to be answered somehow, Netflix!

There are a lot of different avenues a potential sequel could take, but fans of the film on Twitter don't seem too concerned about the specifics. They just want a sequel. Period. And sooner rather than later, thanks.

"THE PRINCESS SWITCH IS THE GREATEST CHRISTMAS EVER AND NO ONE CAN CHANGE MY MIND AND NOW I NEED A SEQUEL," fan @ashley_renae wrote. "HELLO @netflix I DEMAND A SEQUEL FOR THE PRINCESS SWITCH," another fan, @patriciancv, chimed in. "Hi @netflix! Just wanted to let you know that I’ll take like 10 more of these The Princess Switch movies. At the very least I expect a sequel. Ok? Thanks!" tweeted @HistoryDiva25.

You know its serious when all caps are involved. And there are a lot of all-caps tweets demanding a sequel to The Princess Switch. We already know Hudgens is down, though, so get to work, Netflix.