It's been less than a year since A Quiet Place terrified viewers everywhere, but that doesn't mean fans aren't any less desperate for any information on a sequel to the film. Well, fans can breathe a sign of relief, because John Krasinski announced the Quiet Place sequel release date, teasing the film on Instagram. "...time to go back," Krasinski wrote on the social media site on Friday, Feb. 22. He added "#PartII 5-15-20" to the caption of what appears to be a photo from the set — though whether it's from the set of A Quiet Place or the highly anticipated sequel is unclear.

Krasinski has been teasing fans about the sequel for months now, and in December 2018, he finally revealed some details about the film's plot in an interview with Deadline. Hinting that the new movie will focus on brand new characters, rather than the Abbot family, Krasinski also noted that he was in the process of working on the script at the time.

"I'm writing now — I don't have it fleshed out — but the thought that occurred to me, that really excited me about it, was that most sequels are about the return of a hero or a villain," he told the outlet. "You take this character that people loved once and you bring them back, and you have to create a new world around them. We have the exact opposite setup."

The actor, writer, and director — who was initially hesitant to even make a sequel in the first place — also explained that he was hoping to take the setting of A Quiet Place and introduce new characters and stories surrounding the events and horrors of the first film. "We have the world, and you can drop whoever you want into that world and everyone feels connected to it," Krasinski told Deadline.

"The reason I decided to go back, in the end, was this world is so rich, and it's so much fun to explore. There are so many different things to see now. Everyone else in the world is experiencing this, so I'm curious to see what that looks like from another perspective," he added.

While fans might be disappointed that they won't get to find out what happens to the Abbot family, especially Emily Blunt's matriarch, Evelyn, Krasinski has been talking about the possibility of expanding the film's universe for quite some time. Back in May 2018, he revealed that he was most inspired by the possibility of seeing how other families had survived the apocalyptic event that set up the first film.

"The thing that I loved in the movie, where my mind kept wandering as we were making it, was the question of who was on the other end of those fires, when the father lights the fire and in the distance those other fires light up. How did those people survive? How did that old man survive?" he told Deadline.

"To be perfectly honest, [a sequel] was never really on my mind while we were making it," explained. I never really thought of it as an expanded world; I always thought of it as a one-off. It’s only a short while since the movie came out, but already people are saying, 'We want to live in this world more,' which is really interesting. I’m surprised people aren’t like, 'Nah, we know what this is, and we just want to leave it as it is.'"

While Krasinski was hesitant to make a sequel, Blunt recently revealed that she was warned off of making the first A Quiet Place, as many friends told her that working so closely with her husband would be a detriment to their relationship. "A lot of people were like, 'You’re going to be divorced by the end of it,'" Blunt told reporters after winning a Screen Actors Guild Award for her work in the film. "But actually we were so much closer. And I think the discovery of how well we collaborated, how well we can create something together, was just so special."

While it's not clear yet whether or not the pair will be working together on A Quiet Place 2, fans can expect a lot more horror and intrigue when they return to the post-apocalyptic world in May 2020.