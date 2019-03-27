Sex and the City author Candace Bushnell has a new book, Is There Still Sex in the City?, coming out this fall, and it's already been optioned for TV. Paramount Television and Anonymous Content's Sex and the City sequel series looks like a new and racier Golden Girls, and I am all about it. Candace Bushnell's new book, Is There Still Sex in the City?, comes out Aug. 6, 2019. Here's what we know about the book and the Sex and the City sequel series, so far.

Based on Candace Bushnell's book of the same name, Sex and the City premiered on HBO in 1998, and proceeded to run for six years, as viewers kept watchful eyes on the sexcapades of Carrie, Charlotte, Miranda, and Samantha. In Is There Still Sex in the City?, Bushnell chronicles the ups and downs of dating as a 50-year-old woman in New York City. If you've ever wondered what Tinder is like for the older-than-50 crowd, or what happens when Bicycle Boys grow up, you've got to pick up a copy of this book.

According to a Wednesday press release, the TV deal currently has Bushnell writing the pilot for the new series, as well as executive producing alongside 3dot Productions' Liza Chasin and Anonymous Content's Robyn Meisinger.

Paramount Television President Nicole Clemens said in the press release that, "The original Sex and the City book and series served as a groundbreaking touchstone for an entire generation of women, myself included. We’re thrilled to be able to continue that conversation from the underrepresented point of view of women in their 50s and answer the question with, 'Yes! There is more sex in the city!'"

That could be good news for Golden Girls fans, too, who may be able to add Is There Still Sex in the City? to their lineup, since they focus on similar themes.

The Sex and the City follow-up series also adds to the lineup of TV series in the Sex and the City universe: Candice Bushnell also wrote The Carrie Diaries, a prequel that focuses on Carrie Bradshaw's teenage years. A show based on the book aired on the CW from 2013 to 2014, and starred AnnaSophia Robb as a young Carrie.

