A Shark-Tank Approved Way To Poo & 39 Other Weird AF Inventions On Amazon

Every now and then, an invention comes along that you were doing fine without — but once it arrives in your home, you can't imagine how you lived your life without it. I can give you a bunch of random examples, but there's one in particular that comes to mind: that famous Shark Tank favorite, the Squatty Potty. That's right: although there are plenty of weird products on Amazon to choose from, few are as brilliant or useful as the toilet stool that helps you poo.

But that's not to say that the rest of the items on this list don't fit the bill, either. Sure, buying a Squatty Potty may have changed my life, and I may go on a 10-minute rant about how great it is every time it gets mentioned, but Amazon has blessed us with a ton of genius products you'll get endless use out of. From an inflatable solar-powered camping lantern that's perfect in emergencies to a roll of reusable and washable paper towels made from eco-friendly bamboo, there's no shortage of weird inventions you can snag on the site.

So whether you're looking for an innovative way to go to the restroom or just in the market for oddball products that come with two-day shipping, look no further than all the dope products available on Amazon.