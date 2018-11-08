On Wednesday night, a person shot multiple people at Borderline Bar and Grill in Thousand Oaks, California. At least 12 people were killed, according to The New York Times. The gunman entered the bar late at night, when the bar was having an event for college students, officials said per The Times.

Borderline Bar is a western-style place in Thousand Oaks, which is northwest of Los Angeles in Ventura County, near Calabasas and Malibu. According to Borderline's website, Wednesday nights are "College Country Nights," which includes line dance lessons at 9:30 p.m. and 10:30 p.m. On these nights, people under 21 are allowed inside. Borderline is near Pepperdine University and California Lutheran University.

The people who were killed in the shooting on Wednesday night includes Ron Helus, a a sheriff’s sergeant, according to The Washington Post. Per the Post, Helus had been on the force for 29 years and he had been planning to retire soon. The gunman also died inside the bar.

"It’s a horrific incident," Ventura County Sheriff Geoff Dean said to the press, according to The Washington Post. "It’s part of the horrors that are happening in our country and everywhere, and I think it’s impossible to put any logic or any sense to the senseless."

According to the Gun Violence Archive, a nonprofit, there have been 306 mass shootings so far in 2018 (there have been 310 days so far in 2018). Young people near the bar told The New York Times and The Los Angeles Times that some people who went to the country bar had also been at the Route 91 Harvest music festival in Las Vegas, Nevada, in 2017, where a gunman killed 58 people.

More to come...