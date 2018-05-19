Zig-a-zig-what?! Spice Girls fans really, really wanted was a heavy dose of girl power at the royal wedding of Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex. Now that the fairy tale ceremony that took place at St George's Chapel, Windsor Castle on Saturday, May 19, has come to a close, our worst fears have been confirmed: The Spice Girls didn't perform at the royal wedding. And let's just say Twitter is far from pleased.

After all, fans had plenty of time to get their hopes up. Rumors that the iconic girl group might perform began months ago and were only exacerbated when Mel B. AKA Scary Spice seemingly let slip that she and all four of her other former band mates had received invitations, during a February appearance on daytime chat fest The Real. Hopes began to dim, though, when Page Six reported on May 16 that no performance was ever scheduled and, in fact, only three of the five girls ever received invitations.

So when only the always posh Victoria Beckham (escorted by her husband David Beckham, of course) turned up at the ceremony, that seemed to be all the confirmation fans needed that their beloved girl group would not be giving a reunion performance.

Beckham, however, didn't show much dissapointment. "Congratulations, an amazing day," she posted on Instagram after the ceremony. "So proud to be British! Thank you so much for including @davidbeckham and I. We are so honoured and so happy for you both."

Earlier in the day, Emma "Baby Spice" Bunton also confirmed she would not be attending , instead opting for a "wedding house party," and sharing a photo of herself decked out in a veil.

With Kensington Palace confirming that Elton John performed at a royal wedding reception, some still are holding onto hope that maybe the girls will spice up our lives at a later reception? Either way, fans on Twitter had so much to say.

1 Fans' Hopes Were High ... One fan joked that the masses assembled to catch a glimpse of the newly-married royal couple were actually there for the reunion. After all the girls — who staged arguably the biggest British invasion since the Beatles — certainly can draw crowds.

2 ... Really High The day wasn't just about Harry and Meghan. "The WORLD is waiting for you too," another user reminded the international sensations.

3 Then Victoria Beckham Arrived Eyes remained on the lookout for more arrivals because, as one fan claimed, she was "promised all the Spice Girls."

4 Fans' Eyes Began Deceiving Them Gingers unite! "People mistook Sarah Ferguson for Geri Halliwell," one user pointed out some misidentifying the Duchess of York as the similarly hued Ginger Spice.

5 But Reality Set In Some fans maintained their senses of humor though, with one sharing a gif, imagining Beckham sending sassy texts to her pals: "Shame you're not here."

6 Some Had Questions But not everyone was in the mood to answer them. As one user joked, "Apparently "where are all the Spice Girls" is not an appropriate question during the royal wedding."

7 Disappointment Took Hold For Many "I thought all of the spice girls were going to be at the #RoyalWedding," tweeted a fan, expressing his emotions via hashtag.

8 Some Fans Pointed To The Rampant Rumors For another fan, feeling "unreasonably excited" quickly turned to feeling "unreasonably disappointed." The rumor mill had been at work for months, after all.

9 Others Were Downright Angry "Thanks for nothing, Spice Girls," wrote another user, who put her own spin on the group's "Wannabe" lyrics.

10 Some Blamed the Planners Another user tweeted that his royal wedding "would've included all the Spice Girls and they would've all dance/walked me down the aisle." Isn't that everyone's dream scenario?