There comes a time in every princess’ life when she gives up glass slippers and a shimmery dress for a pair of pants. But for Kate Middleton, who had to explain why she didn’t wear her ‘Princess Elsa dress’, being a real-life princess with young fans holds different responsibilities than any animated princess.

The Duchess of Cambridge had been visiting Cumbria with Prince William on June 11 when they were greeted by two young sisters. According to People, the girls were too shy to speak up and ask Kate their question, so their trusty dad stepped in.

“She wanted to know if you’d be wearing your Princess Elsa dress,” he said, referencing the blond-haired ice queen from Disney’s Frozen.

Keeping it as honest and real as ever, Kate responded in the cleverest way.

“I know. I’m sorry,” Kate said to the family. “I came in my trousers and my coat because I’m going to see some of your sheep.”

The Duchess of Cambridge also gave the sisters notice and praise for how well done their braids were — similarly to how Elsa's were framed in the movie.

“I tried to do a plait with [Princess] Charlotte this morning, and it didn’t really work very well,” she said to the girls.

Surly enough, Kate was on her way to frolic with farmers and sheep in a pair of jeans, a high-neck tee under a pullover, a pair of "Lauren" earrings by Kiki McDonough, a pair of muck boots, and her olive Troy London Tracker Jacket.

Although Kate's attire was a lot less dressy, she certainly explained her outfit as 'Bo Peep-appropriate when she later went inside the family's mountain sheep farm to understand more on the UK's agricultural challenges.

WPA Pool/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

While this princess may have channeled a character from a different tale when meeting her young fan to look at sheep, Kate has probably replicated a few fictional characters by accident in the past. And the comparisons are like, weirdly accurate.

WPA Pool/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

In 2017, Kate wore a strikingly similar dress to Elsa's "Let It Go" dress at the Palladium Theatre's Royal Variety Performance. The blue hue color combined with the jeweled skirt and sleeves came from Jenny Packham, and it is almost a fully realized replica of the Disney princess' icy look.

Chris Jackson/Chris Jackson Collection/Getty Images

More recently in February, Kate stepped out in a pink, purple, and white Gucci chiffon gown to attend the 100 Women Finance Gala Dinner at the V&A. Funnily enough, the dress made her look exactly like Sleeping Beauty, hair and all.

Pool/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

For the truest Harry Potter movie fans, looking at this bright baby blue jacket dress is actually reminiscent of the Beauxbatons Academy uniform. Kate wore the stylish look outside of Hillsborough Castle in February. And minus the hat, The Duchess looks eerily similar to that of Fleur Delacour.

Kate may not intentionally be using witches or Disney princesses to inspire all of her more formal looks, but she's certainly proven that she can be the realest of them all.