If your heart beats for travel opportunities and epic sales, you're going to want to cash in on the flash sale that Alaska Airlines is hosting right now. In honor of Valentine's Day 2019, as well as long distance romances, last-minute honeymoons, and just general wanderlust, Alaska Airlines is offering a major flash sale called "Fly One, Get One" — but it's one day only, so you'll need to take advantage of it ASAP. I mean literally, there's no time to deliberate over it, this sale will be over before you know it.

I know it's Valentine's Day and you're either busy eating all the candy, crafting romantic Instagram tributes, or actively protesting all things pink, but make sure you find some time today to look over your bucket list and cruise through your calendar for vacation opportunities. If you don't book your tickets by the end of the day, (Feb. 14) you'll miss out completely. That's the thing about flash sales, they're here and then they're gone.

Whether you decide to take care of your most important Valentine by practicing a little self love and treating yourself to a cheap trip that you deserve, or you surprise your Valentine with a seriously generous and exciting last minute trip that they won't be expecting, you'll want to get booking now. Below I've listed all of the rules and restrictions for Alaska Airline's special Valentine's Day flash sale so that you know exactly what you're working with when you head to their website. Happy Valentine's Day and bon voyage!

Where You Can Fly

Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images News/Getty Images

This BOGO opportunity is only available in certain destinations. Markets included in this deal are:

Various New York locations to various California locations (JFK – SJC, JFK – SFO, JFK – LAX, EWR – SJC, EWR – SFO, EWR – LAX, EWR – SAN)

Los Angeles to Philadelphia (LAX – PHL)

Philadelphia to San Francisco (PHL – SFO)

Boston to various California locations (BOS – SFO, BOS – LAX, BOS – SAN)

Maryland to various California (BWI – SFO, BWI– LAX, BWI – SAN)

Nashville to San Fransisco (BNA – SFO)

Raleigh to San Fransisco (RDU – SFO)

New Orleans to San Fransisco (MSY – SFO)

Restrictions

Getty Images/Getty Images Sport/Getty Images

All flights must occur between Feb. 14, 2019 and Mar. 14, 2019. There are no blackout dates that are excluded from that range. Though you will not be charged for the second fare, standard fees and taxes will apply for that ticket. You can use the code as many times as you want during Feb. 14.

How To Cash In

Christopher Furlong/Getty Images News/Getty Images

So long as you're within the restrictions (as mentioned above), each traveler can use the code as many times as they want — so that includes round trip fares. All you have to do is use the code: COAST2COAST when you're searching for flights, and your savings will be applied. Head to Alaska Airlines and select a flight while they're still available!