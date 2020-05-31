We're five months into 2020, and it's safe to say that technology has proven itself invaluable this year. Thank goodness for video calls, and being able to order wine in three taps of the phone from your own home. Yet, while clever tech may have allowed us to keep going during lockdown, there's one thing we've long been struggling with – finding the perfect cycle for toasting bread, a seemingly impossible feat. Until now. The days of overly burnt and under-done toast are over. No more pressing the pop-up button multiple times in panic – plenty more perfectly toasted slices for all day snacking. Aldi is selling glass toasters and to be honest, we're kicking ourselves we didn't think of it first.

This ingenious piece of kit is a part of the company's Ambiano brand, which makes kitchen tech at affordable prices. "Take the guess-work out of toasting," as Aldi puts it, for just £24.99.

With a removable glass window and six different settings, plus options to reheat and defrost, you can sit and watch your bread (or perhaps, crumpet?) brown to the exact shade you prefer. It's like having X-ray vision.

While there are those that like burnt toast – not this writer, I hasten to add – the majority of are just looking for a perfect level of toasting. In fact, a 2017 YouGov poll reported that only 2% of those surveyed like their toast burnt, and just 24% like it very well done. Not surprisingly, the only percentage lower than those who like it burnt, are those who like it basically untoasted (1%). Warm bread, I think we can all agree is just weird.

Aldi's glass toaster is pretty much guaranteed to be a hit. Happy breakfasting.