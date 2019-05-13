It seems Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez doesn't love people who can't take a joke — especially a sarcastic one. And in her Twitter circles, it's increasingly members of the GOP who are taking humor and then fact checking it, she said. In her latest clapback, AOC compared the GOP to Dwight from The Office, The Hill reported. The character, played by Rainn Wilson, is known for struggling to take (or make) a joke.

The comment stems from criticism on the right over a tweet she posted about taxing the super rich on Saturday. Ocasio-Cortez had said that "it’s like 10 people" who would fall under her tax plan, not doctors, lawyers, and members of Congress who make $174,000 a year. Twitter was full of commentary on the tweet, as if it were a policy proposal.

"This is a technique of the GOP, to take dry humor + sarcasm literally and 'fact check' it," Ocasio-Cortez wrote in her tweet. "Like the 'world ending in 12 years' thing, you’d have to have the social intelligence of a sea sponge to think it’s literal. But the GOP is basically Dwight from The Office so who knows." Bustle reached out to the Republican National Committee for comment.

Trial lawyer Max Kennerly also tweeted about the criticism over the "like 10 people" comment and backed it up with facts, saying that the 10 richest Americans "are worth $730 billion." The 14 richest families, he said, "are worth $511 billion" and noted that "together, they're worth more than 60% of Americans combined." Ocasio-Cortez quote tweeted his tweet for her response.

Kennerly went on to write a thread of tweets defending Ocasio-Cortez and her endorsement of taxing the "nesting-doll yacht rich." He put up arguments in favor of high tax rates on the rich and also links to where he got his numbers, the "Inherited Wealth Dynasties of the United States" report by the Institute for Policy Studies.

"Yes, as one reply said, my tweet 'literally proved what AOC said,'" Kennerly then wrote in another tweet in the thread. "There are ten people with $730B in wealth. There's also 'like, ten' families with another $500B. That's why she quoted it."

Ocasio-Cortez's original tweet about taxing the "like 10 people" came at the end of a longer thread about the transformation in her personal financial situation. Ocasio-Cortez used her experience as an example to argue that the idea "that financial struggle is due to 'poor character'" is a "myth."

The congresswoman wrote how in one year she'd gone from serving food and living off constantly changing tips to making a salary as a member of Congress. She also now has health insurance, which reduces her costs, she wrote. "According to banks, I’d be more 'responsible,' but my character hasn’t changed," Ocasio-Cortez wrote. "Just my math."

In addition to taxing the super rich, Ocasio-Cortez said that wages need to rise and encouraged her followers to ask for a raise and unionize their workforce. Meanwhile she said she'd keep pushing for universal, public health care and a minimum living wage.

There was no word on whether the GOP finds any humor in those policy proposals.