On Tuesday night, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez officially became the youngest woman elected to the House of Representatives, where she will represent New York's 14th district. With weeks to go until she starts her new job, Ocasio-Cortez got real about apartment hunting in Washington D.C. — a struggle that many millennials surely can relate to.

In an interview The New York Times, Ocasio-Cortez spoke of making the big move to the capital. As it currently stand, she said, the situation is "very unusual, because I can’t really take a salary. I have three months without a salary before I’m a member of Congress. So, how do I get an apartment? Those little things are very real."

Ocasio-Cortez told The Times that she worked on saving up before she left her job as a bartender at a restaurant in New York City. The Democratic Socialist planned with her partner and said, "We’re kind of just dealing with the logistics of it day by day, but I’ve really been just kind of squirreling away and then hoping that gets me to January."

Millennial politicians in America seem to have won a reputation for being frank about money and the struggles attached to it. In a similar fashion, Iowa's congresswoman-elect Abby Finkenauer (who is the same age as Ocasio-Cortez) told Bustle about her working class family background and the $20,000 in student debt that she is paying off.

