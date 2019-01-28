Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez's Shared Her Skin Care Routine On Instagram, So Take Notes

When it comes to freshmen lawmakers, no name may be as familiar as Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez. The millennial progressive from New York is making waves in the best way on the Hill, but it's not all business for this Congresswoman. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez's skin care routine was a highly requested topic on her Instagram, and of course, she took a minute to give her constituents and supporters a peek at what she does to keep her skin healthy.

On Sunday night, Ocasio-Cortez took to her Instagram to share the importance of keeping a clear work and life balance through clothing choices. The conversation then led into the representative's skin care routine thanks to a question from a Instagram follower. As it turns out, Ocasio-Cortez is actually kind of a self-proclaimed skin care nerd, and she shared some seriously helpful tips. Because a woman can be both a bad ass political activist and a skin care junkie.

According to The Cut, Ocasio-Cortez dropped her entire routine (sans products since she stated that she didn't want it to be product placement), and from the beginning to the end, her routine offers some great advice to those looking to up their skin care game.

The Congresswoman explained that she uses a double cleansing method to fully remove her makeup and drives home that getting your face clean is so important. If you aren't familiar with the process, it's a popular K-Beauty method of cleansing in which you use an oil-based cleanser to remove oil based impurities and makeup from the skin and then follow that product with a foaming or water-based cleanser.

Ocasio-Cortez then follows up her cleanser with a toner, but she's extremely clear that it definitely shouldn't contain alcohol. After that, there's her actives which includes serums and treatments. Actives are used to target specific issues with your skin such as hyper-pigmentation, uneven texture, or redness. What you use, is totally personal.

Of course, there was one step in Ocasio-Cortez's routine that seems to be the most crucial step, and that's sunscreen. In the text image she posted to her Instagram stories, the Congresswoman explains that your last step should be a personal moisturizer of your choice followed by sunscreen, which she wrote in all capital letters. She explained that it's "the most important thing. I've been using daily sunscreen since I was 19." She then goes on to say that she hasn't using it as routinely lately, and she can, actually, tell a difference.

Ocasio-Cortez's advice and labeling of sunscreen as the most important part of your skin care is so accurate and proves that she knows her stuff. According to Allure, sunscreen's importance comes from its ability to protect the skin from UV rays that can cause things like sun damage and wrinkles. That's why to complete Oscasio-Cortez's routine you need to go find the best sunscreen for your skin type ASAP.

If you've been looking to revamp your skin care routine, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez's advice may just be a great place to start. The Congresswoman from New York certainly knows her stuff.