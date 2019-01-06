The 2019 Golden Globes spotlight is on Sandra Oh, as the actress and Killing Eve star is not only up for Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series award for her small screen performance in the show, but she is also hosting the awards ceremony alongside comedian Andy Samberg.

To start off the night, Oh proved she was the belle of the ball, hitting the red carpet wearing a floor-length white gown with a puffed sleeve. She paired the ensemble with a few chunky, silver bracelets and a pair of show-stopping statement earrings. The star's hair was styled into a voluminous, side-parted finger waved updo, and she rocked a smokey eye and light red lip — creating an old Hollywood glamour look to kick off the evening.

Of course, this is only the performer's first outfit of the night, and, personally, I'm dying to see what else she has in store.

Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

While this is Oh's only Golden Globe nomination for Killing Eve this evening, the star took home her first ever golden statue back in 2006 for playing Dr. Cristina Yang in the long-time medical series Grey's Anatomy. But although that iconic night took place over a decade ago, Oh's timeless, high-neck, cream Collette Dinnigan gown, with soft, metallic embellishments was one for the books. And even landed on The Fashion Spot's list of best Golden Globes Gowns of all time.

Judging by Oh's gorgeous red carpet look alone, it's clear she's once again going to be making headlines throughout the night for her stunning ensembles.

