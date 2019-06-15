If you love seeing your favorite actors and actresses in their most stylish, yet casual garb, you're going to want to tune into the 2019 MTV Movie & TV Awards. It's arguably the most fun and interesting awards show of them all, with silly, but important categories like "Best Kiss," "Best Villain," and "Reality Royalty." This means you can expect a variety of ensembles on the red carpet, from Instagrammable street style moments to full-on, fashion-forward fabulousness.

Last year's MTV Movie & TV Awards red carpet was a memorable one. Remember Kim Kardashian's controversial fulani braids? That happened. It was also a big year for Black Panther, Riverdale, and This Is Us. This year promises to be just as exciting (if not more), with guests like Aubrey Plaza, Kiernan Shipka, Jameela Jamil, Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson, and host Zachary Levi bringing their best fashion moments to the red carpet. Oh, and we can't talk about this year's show without mentioning that Lizzo is performing. You know she's going to bring her baddest look — the musician did wear her Met Gala fur coat the airport, after all.

While the actual show won't air until Monday, June 17 at 9 p.m. ET/PT, you can get a sneak peek of what looks you can expect to see right now as celebrities roll in for the pre-taping.

Here are all of the eye-catching looks from the 2019 MTV Movie & TV Awards.