All Of The Bachelor Nation Stars' Best Halloween Costumes Of 2019

You're probably used to seeing Bachelor and Bachelorette stars in evening wear (with roses in hand), but some of your franchise favorites are taking a break from the suits and gowns to get in the Halloween spirit. So far, Bachelor stars' 2019 Halloween costumes include a few pop-culture references — ranging from a "Pilot Pete" costume to a Kacey Musgraves tribute.

Former Bachelor Nick Viall dressed up like pilot Peter Weber, who will take over as the series lead when the show returns in January. Nick's costume even featured a forehead bandage, a nod to Peter's injury he got while filming in Costa Rica earlier this month. (In a statement to Us Weekly, host Chris Harrison confirmed the incident, but said the lead was "100% OK and production is already back underway.") Nicole Lopez-Alvar, who most recently appeared on Bachelor in Paradise, chose to channel her inner country singer by dressing as Kacey Musgraves with a sparkly, gold dress and cowboy hat.

Who else from Bachelor Nation got in on the Halloween action? Here's a round-up of the best outfits so far.

1. Caelynn & Dean's Ultimate Couples Costume

Paradise couple Dean Unglert and Caelynn Miller-Keyes dressed up as each other for Halloween weekend. Dean tried his best at the whole pageant look (complete with the "Miss Underwood" sash that Caelynn wore during the first night on Colton's season of The Bachelor). In turn, Caelynn wore a faux mustache, a beanie, flip-flops, and even carried around her own van to look like her boyfriend.

2. Nick's Turn As Pilot Pete

Nick's caption for his Bachelor-themed Halloween costume touched upon Peter's windmill-filled date with Bachelorette Hannah Brown. He joked, "Just a Pilot on a flight for love .. will probably crash into a windmill tonight."

3. Nicole Brought The Yee-Haw Energy

Bachelor alum Nicole looked just like Musgraves in her Halloween costume and brought the "yee-haw" energy to boot. The outfit even caught the attention of the "Golden Hour" singer, who liked Nicole's tweet.

4. Onyeka Was Keeping Everyone In Line

The Bachelor and BiP star Onyeka Ehie dressed up as a cop and issued a "warning" to any Halloween party-goers: "I expect all of you to be on your best behavior this Halloween."

5. Kendall & Joe's Gory Get-Ups

BiP couple Kendall Long and Joe Amabile had a very classic Halloween take with their bloody outfits. Kendall joked she was originally set to be a vampire hunter, but instead decided to go as a "man hunter." Based on the photo, her prey might just be Chef Joe (better known as Grocery Store Joe).

6. Demi's Halloween Hang With The Other Demi

Demi Lovato/Instagram Story

Bachelor in Paradise fan-favorite Demi Burnett attended a Halloween party with new-ish Bachelor fan, Demi Lovato. Burnett wore a Hooter's uniform, while Lovato opted for a scary Pennywise outfit. The reality star also posed with Nick aka "Pilot Pete," who she joked had a "better booty."

7. Jade & Tanner's Elvis-Filled Family

Jade and Tanner Tolbert — along with their two kids, Emmy and Brooks — dressed up as The King. Jade wrote in the caption, "Just a couple of hound dogs."

This post will continue to be updated as more costumes are revealed.