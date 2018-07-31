So, it's finally over. No more nights spent alone with the TV. No more late night tweets moaning about one of the Islanders' decisions. Don't despair just yet though for you can buy all of the Love Island finalists' dresses and they're actually pretty affordable too.

On Monday night, Jack Fincham and Dani Dyer were crowned the winners of the 2018 series. But before the public got to see the action live from the villa, the UK was treated to the Islanders' final day together. Consisting of a shopping trip for the girls and love letter writing for the boys, it culminated in a romantic sit down meal.

Obviously, you couldn't miss the fashion at the sit down dinner because the final four girls went all out, choosing glamorous gowns for their last night in the villa. The boys looked alright too, I suppose, in their suits and ties. But back to the women and their much more interesting ensembles.

While the live final, hosted by Caroline Flack, showed off another set of dresses, it was this dinner date that had the gowns that everyone will be pining for. So where can you get them? Well, due to Love Island's partnership with Missguided, every single one of the designs came straight from the high street brand. And none were over £50.

1 Dani's Princess Dress ITV/Missguided Bridesmaid Pink Pleated Mesh Maxi Dress £45 Missguided Dani looked like an actual Disney princess in her blush-coloured Missguided gown. The plunging pleated dress actually comes from the brand's bridesmaid range. Could there be a Missguided-sponsored wedding in the pipeline? Buy Now

2 Laura's Lacy Number ITV/Missguided Red Plunge Scallop Trim Lace Maxi Dress £40 Missguided Laura's red lace gown features a similar plunging neckline to Dani's. You won't have to worry about showing off your underwear as the design comes with a slip dress underneath, leaving nothing but your legs on show. And if red's a little too much for you, the £40 dress also comes in navy. Buy Now

3 Kaz's Yellow Gown ITV/Missguided Yellow Choker Halterneck Low Back Maxi Dress £28 Missguided Yellow can be a tough colour to pull off but this sunny shade will look great on anyone. If you're a huge fan of the tight-fitting halterneck style but want a slightly less in your face colour, the dress comes in five other shades ranging from black and white to a brighter red and blue. Buy Now

4 Megan's Halterneck Look ITV/Missguided Navy Halterneck Lace Insert Fishtail Dress £45 Missguided Fishtail dresses can be a little bit difficult to walk in, but Megan finessed it in this navy lace design. With an elegant halterneck top, this is the dress to wear if you want to stand out in a subtle way. Buy Now

5 Bonus: Dani's Finale Outfit Instagram/Missguided Navy Frill Cold Shoulder Midi Dress £28 Missguided Dani's frilled navy design is from Missguided once again. The cold-shouldered dress comes in a midi length, making it perfect for any dressy summer nights. Buy Now