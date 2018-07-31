All Of The 'Love Island' Finalists' Dresses Are Available To Buy & Are Under £50
So, it's finally over. No more nights spent alone with the TV. No more late night tweets moaning about one of the Islanders' decisions. Don't despair just yet though for you can buy all of the Love Island finalists' dresses and they're actually pretty affordable too.
On Monday night, Jack Fincham and Dani Dyer were crowned the winners of the 2018 series. But before the public got to see the action live from the villa, the UK was treated to the Islanders' final day together. Consisting of a shopping trip for the girls and love letter writing for the boys, it culminated in a romantic sit down meal.
Obviously, you couldn't miss the fashion at the sit down dinner because the final four girls went all out, choosing glamorous gowns for their last night in the villa. The boys looked alright too, I suppose, in their suits and ties. But back to the women and their much more interesting ensembles.
While the live final, hosted by Caroline Flack, showed off another set of dresses, it was this dinner date that had the gowns that everyone will be pining for. So where can you get them? Well, due to Love Island's partnership with Missguided, every single one of the designs came straight from the high street brand. And none were over £50.
1Dani's Princess Dress
Dani looked like an actual Disney princess in her blush-coloured Missguided gown. The plunging pleated dress actually comes from the brand's bridesmaid range. Could there be a Missguided-sponsored wedding in the pipeline?
2Laura's Lacy Number
Laura's red lace gown features a similar plunging neckline to Dani's. You won't have to worry about showing off your underwear as the design comes with a slip dress underneath, leaving nothing but your legs on show. And if red's a little too much for you, the £40 dress also comes in navy.
3Kaz's Yellow Gown
Yellow can be a tough colour to pull off but this sunny shade will look great on anyone. If you're a huge fan of the tight-fitting halterneck style but want a slightly less in your face colour, the dress comes in five other shades ranging from black and white to a brighter red and blue.
4Megan's Halterneck Look
Fishtail dresses can be a little bit difficult to walk in, but Megan finessed it in this navy lace design. With an elegant halterneck top, this is the dress to wear if you want to stand out in a subtle way.
5Bonus: Dani's Finale Outfit
Dani's frilled navy design is from Missguided once again. The cold-shouldered dress comes in a midi length, making it perfect for any dressy summer nights.
So there you have it. Your last chance to look like the 2018 Love Island contestants. Well, I suppose it'll be a lot easier to copy their style now they all have their own social media accounts back. I personally cannot wait for the onslaught of sponsored outfit posts and discount codes that are set to be hitting Instagram very soon.
Until next year, everyone.