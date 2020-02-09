Where To Stream Every 2020 Oscar Best Picture Nominee

With the Oscars looming on the horizon, a lot of us are playing frantic catch up with the season's nominees. After all, there's only so many hours in a day, and the Academy can now nominate up to ten films for the top prize. If you're worried you won't know what people are talking about come Oscars night, here's where to stream every 2020 Oscars Best Picture nominee.

Some films, like The Irishman and Marriage Story, had deals in place when filming to move directly to Netflix after a very brief theatrical release. But as we're living in the streaming age, even those that weren't made in conjunction with these platforms still have found their way to them. From Joker, to Ford v Ferrari, and even Parasite — these films are now (mostly) all available with just a click of a button, to be watched from the comfort of your living room.

Even if you don't get to watch all of them ahead of the big night — because let's face it, between work, prestige TV, and a never-ending news cycle, it's hard to find the time — these movies are all worthy of your time and attention. So read on, and get ready to stream.

1. 'The Irishman' Netflix on YouTube The Irishman is available for streaming on Netflix. Good thing too, as the easiest film to stream is also the longest, clocking in at 3.5 hours. Don't let that intimidate you — just think of it as barely three episodes of The Great British Bakeoff, if every cupcake was a hit job. Scorsese's latest follows Frank Sheeran (Roberet De Niro) as he kills for the Bufalino crime family. Assigned to protect popular union boss Jimmy Hoffa (Al Pacino), loyalties are tested when Hoffa pushes the Bufalinos too far.

2. 'Marriage Story' Netflix on YouTube Director Noah Baumbach's tale of a splintering relationship is also easily available to stream on Netflix right now. It features Scarlett Johansson and Adam Driver as a couple going through a divorce and Laura Dern and Alan Alda as their lawyers. (Spoiler: it's more of a divorce story).

3. 'Ford v Ferrari' 20th Century Fox on YouTube This car-centric film is now on a variety of streaming services like Amazon, Apple, Vudu, Fandango Now, Movies Anywhere, and Google Play. It follows the true story of game-changing car designer Carrol Shelby (Matt Damon) and the fearless racer Ken Miles (Christian Bale) as they pit themselves against current Italian champion Enzo Ferrari (guess which cars are his).

4. 'Jojo Rabbit' FoxSearchlight on YouTube While there are those of us who believe "whimsical" and "Nazi" shouldn't be in the same zip code, let alone the same film description, Taika Waititi directs and stars as Hitler in JoJo Rabbit. The film is now available to stream on iTunes and Amazon.

6. 'Little Women' Sony Pictures Entertainment on YouTube Unfortunately Greta Gerwig's take on the March sisters' trials and tribulations isn't even scheduled for streaming at the moment. So the best way to catch the film before the Oscars is in theaters. But if you're ok up for an older version, 1994 (featuring Winona Rider and Christian Bale) is streaming right now on Showtime and Fubo.

7. 'Once Upon A Time...In Hollywood' Sony Pictures Entertainment on YouTube Quentin Tarantino's alt-history rewrite of the end of the Summer of Love is also a love letter to cinema itself, following nearly washed up actor Rick Dalton (Leonardo DiCaprio) and his faithful and possibly murderous stuntman (Brad Pitt) as they navigate a new Hollywood. The film's currently available to rent for about $5.99 from Amazon, YouTube, Vudu, Google Play, iTunes, and Fandango.

8. 'Parasite' NEON on YouTube Good news for those folks unable to catch Parasite in theaters (though it's still available on the big screen if you want to catch it there), Bong Joon Ho's word-of-mouth and critical hit is currently streaming on iTunes, Vudu, Fandango, and RedBox, and Amazon.