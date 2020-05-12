Spoilers ahead for Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt: Kimmy vs. The Reverend. The Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt has always had great guest stars, and the new interactive movie, Kimmy vs. the Reverend, does not disappoint — some of the cameos are just a little harder to find.

A Choose Your Own Adventure-style story akin to Black Mirror's Bandersnatch, the film follows Kimmy (Ellie Kemper) in the days leading up to her wedding with Frederick (an English prince played by Daniel Radcliffe). When she discovers a book called The Mystery of the Mysterious Spy buried in her backpack, she realizes it was checked out of a school library after she was kidnapped and taken to the Reverend's bunker...and it doesn't belong to any of the other mole women. This leads her to (correctly) believe that the Reverend had another bunker, so she goes to confront her nemesis one last time. Her journey eventually takes her to West Virginia, running into plenty of eccentric characters along the way. But depending on which choices you make, you may not see all of them in your first watch...or even your second or third.

Read on for all of the Kimmy vs the Reverend celebrity guest stars you should be on the hunt for — and how to find them.

Josh Groban as Himself ERIC LIEBOWITZ/NETFLIX If you make Kimmy call Donna Maria, she advises Kimmy not to mess things up with Frederick, reminding her what happened when she dated "that nice music guy" Josh Groban. She didn't break up with him because his speaking voice is much less appealing than his singing voice, as we see in a flashback, but because he once sang the national anthem at a Raptors game, which reminded her of the Reverend.

Charlotte McKinney Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images If you opt for Titus to go home and take a nap instead of going to the gym — and keep sleeping instead of waking him up — he'll have an erotic dream about his husband, Mikey. But it suddenly turns into a nightmare when actor/model Charlotte McKinney shows up and tries to seduce Titus instead.

Fred Armisen as Robert Durst Screenshot/Netflix Armisen reprises his role as alleged murderer and The Jinx subject Robert Durst, who pops up to congratulate you if you kill Kimmy, Buckley, and Jacqueline in a plane accident. In some scenarios, he also shows up at Kimmy and Frederick's wedding.

Jack McBrayer as Sandy Parcell Courtesy of Netflix Sandy Parcell — who curiously shares a last name with McBrayer's 30 Rock character Kenneth Parcell — is a prison guard who's so bad at his job, he unknowingly lets the Reverend escape.

Amy Sedaris as Mimi Kanassis ERIC LIEBOWITZ/NETFLIX Sedaris makes a brief cameo as the melodramatic Mimi Kanassis.

Chris Parnell as Junior Courtesy of Netflix The Anchorman alum plays a Billy McFarland-esque businessman named Junior, who's hosting a failed music festival called Festeroo. The Insane Clown Posse was supposed to headline, but they stole Junior's car instead. Even worse, no one showed up, so he has enough drugs for 1,000 people and a kiddie pool filled with pigs.

Johnny Knoxville as C.J. ERIC LIEBOWITZ/NETFLIX Johnny Knoxville's character C.J. is a gas station attendant from West Virginia who's "trying to have it all: a career, family, and hepatitis."

Heidi Gardner as Jenny Courtesy of Netflix Heidi Gardner's Jenny works in the wardrobe department on Titus' movie. She recently re-entered the workforce after her husband, Julian, cheated on her with two different YUKOs. In some scenarios, Jacqueline verbally (or physically) abuses her for losing Titus's pants in order to stall for time.

Zak Orth as The Writer Screenshot/Netflix Orth (Wet Hot American Summer, Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist) appears as the screenwriter for Titus' movie, Exploding Man (if you choose for Titus to be upset over the script and not the wardrobe, that is). Not only does he have a tattoo of David Foster Wallace's handkerchief on his forearm, but he can't stop talking about the fact that he went to Wesleyan.