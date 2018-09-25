On Saturday Sept. 22, Bustle's Rule Breakers event took place at the LeFrak Center at Brooklyn's Prospect Park, and while Janelle Monáe, Sofi Tukker, and DJs Samantha Ronson and Va$htie put on a great show, there was something else attendees had to enjoy: the food. The food and drinks that were served at Rule Breakers were amazing and offered the crowd a ton of options. From fancy popsicles to totchos to cocktails, there were plenty of treats to choose from.

The event was part of Bustle's Rule Breakers issue, which honored women and non-binary individuals "who refuse to yield in their quest to make the world better for women and anyone who is marginalized," according to Bustle Digital Group Editor-In-Chief Kate Ward. These women included Monáe, who was the cover star of the issue and the headliner of the event, as well as comedian Michelle Wolf, writer Samantha Irby, artist Christine Rai, and reader-pick Dre Thomas, the founder of Smile On Me.

Whether you celebrated rules breakers in person at the event and want more information on that great alcohol-infused ice cream you tried, or are simply looking for some new spots to hit up, the full menu below should help you out. (And will probably make you a little hungry in the process.)

Tipsy Scoop. Photo: Sean Sime/Bustle

Tipsy Scoop, which has a location in New York City and also takes online orders, served up Dark Chocolate Whiskey Salted Caramel, Cake Batter Vodka Martini, and non-alcoholic Shirley Temple ice creams, and vegan Mango Margarita Sorbet.

This super popular cookie dough shop offered two flavors of the raw stuff during Rule Breakers: chocolate chip and sugar cookie. DŌ has a shop in Manhattan, but also ships nationwide.

The New York-based popsicle brand featured their flavors Strawberries and Cream (made with coconut cream), Blueberry Lemonade, and Melon Honey Basil. They also sold shaved ice in a variety of seasonal fruit flavors.

fluff + fluff offered up cotton candy cones in flavors that aren't what you remember from the state fair, such as pomegranate, caramel, and rose, with toppings like black Hawaiian sea salt, unicorn mix, rainbow confetti, sparkle and pop rocks.

The Killer Kimchi Dog. Photo: Sean Sime/Bustle

Rule Breakers Café Takeover

In addition to the above vendors, Rule Breakers also took over the café at the LeFrak Center and replaced the normal offerings with a special menu for the evening. The biggest hit was probably the totchos: tater tots smothered in pulled BBQ pork, cheese, guac, jalapeños, and sour cream. Guests also munched on a wide variety of hot and cold food, from a Unicorn Horn Skewer (aka a trio of potatoes on a stick with a saffron crema dipping sauce) to a Rainbow Road Salad (roasted carrots, fennel, and onion with a cardamom vinaigrette) and the Flower Power Poke (a bowl of sesame Rice, seaweed salad, edible flowers, shaved watermelon radish, edamame, and marinated tuna, with mango aioli). Oh, and the Killer Kimchi Dog, which was exactly what it sounds like: a hot dog covered in spicy kimchi. Best of all, Folgers 1850 gave out free coffees to everyone who ordered food in the café.

Flower Power Poke Bowl. Sean Sime/Bustle

Cocktails & Wine

Lastly, there were all the different beverages at all the different bars. Although there was a wide range of spirits, wine, and beer available, the special cocktail of the night was the "Glenlivet Highball," a simple-yet-refreshing mix of scotch whiskey and ginger beer, garnished with a wedge of lime.

If you couldn't make it out to Rule Breakers, at least now you have a few more desserts and dishes you can put on your list to try.