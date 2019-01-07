The Golden Globes is known as the "fun awards" show, mostly because there's a dinner going on at the same time — everyone can eat and drink while the show takes place (most importantly, everyone can drink). It's as close as it gets to a party without being an actual party. That's why there's a bit more irreverence, a little more humor — everyone is feeling good, and they'll laugh more, and maybe they'll take less offense to the jokes about them. That's why the funniest moments of the 2019 Golden Globes are so plentiful!

At this year's ceremony, Sandra Oh and Andy Samberg are taking the hosting reins. If you're thinking that it's a weird combination of hosts, well, you'd be right — but Oh and Samberg are really leaning into it, joking about their "best friend" status. In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Samberg told Oh, "I like playing off someone else and having there be a looseness to it and the ability to try things that are not necessarily just straight jokes to prompter." Oh said she would consider her hosting a success if she didn't "pass out, if [she] can hit all the moments and if [she] can just stay true and relaxed." The night, by the way, was a success, because everyone was really funny. Let's take a look at the most laugh-out-loud moments.

Idris Elba's Daughter Rolling Her Eyes

Isan Elba is this year's Golden Globes Ambassador (which means she gets to stand on stage with all the #celebs). Even though she's poised for the spotlight, she couldn't help but roll her eyes when her dad offered her some stage advice. Parents just don't understand.

The Fiji Water Girl

That look just says so much, don't you think?

Jameela Jamil's "Accidental" Name Change

The name that displayed when The Good Place star Jameela Jamil was on the red carpet was not her name, and many fans speculated it was on purpose. It would infuriate Tahani, wouldn't it (Kamilah is Tahani's sister's name)?

