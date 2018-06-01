All The LGBTQ Pride Month Fashion & Beauty Items That Actually Give Back To The Community

Fashion is more than just a way to get likes on Instagram. It's a way to show support. These LGBTQ Pride Month fashion and beauty items prove that with style and impact. They don't just spread a powerful message. Every single item actually gives back to those in the community. Because looking good is great, but it's the action that matters the most.

Pride Month is more than just painting you face with rainbows and going to a parade. It's about contributing what you have to organizations that can make a change and fight for equality. Plenty of fashion and beauty brands have created items that help you spread your pride and look great at the same time.

All of the these items aren't just here to make you look good. They're here to make an impact in the LGBTQ community. Whether that's through beauty items or clothing items, you will feel great wearing these around knowing that it's bigger than just an item. Consider it a gift for giving money to an incredible cause.

A lot of these brands aren't just committed to giving one month of the year. Plenty of them make equality a part of their brand, through every single item that they create. Here's a list of all the items to shop during Pride Month that will actually make an impact.

Harry's Shave With Pride Set

Harry's Shave With Pride Set $25 Harry's This shave set was created by artists Craig & Karl. Every single cent from the kit will go towards GLAAD — an organization that works through entertainment, news, and digital media to share stories from the LGBTQ community that accelerate acceptance. You can purchase it on the Harry's, Walmart, or Target website.

2. Warby Parker Haskell Collection

Warby Parker Haskell Collection $95 Warby Parker This collection was made with LGBTQ+ Pride Month in mind. Proceeds from the collection go towards The Trevor Project and Lambda Legal, two organizations that strive and advocate for equality. You can shop the collection on the website starting June 8 for a limited time.

3. Formula Z's Forever Lips

Formula Z Mission Z $18 Formula Z All proceeds from Formula Z's Mission Z Lipstick goes towards The Trevor Project — a non-profit organization founded in 1998 focused on suicide prevention efforts among lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, and questioning youth. You can buy it on the brand's website right now.

4. Zenni Optical's Pride Eyewear

Courtesy Zenni Optical Pride Eyewear All proceeds from the rainbow eyewear collection will benefit It Gets Better to support LGBTQ+ youth.

Courtesy Primark Primark Face Paint $7 Primark The brand created a set of fashion and beauty items that donates 20 percent of proceeds to Stonewall, one of Europe's leading LGBT rights charities. There are store in New York, Connecticut and Pennsylvania.

Wildfang Wildfang Pride Tee $40 Wildfang Proceeds from every purchase of Wildfang's Pride Collection will go towards the brand's charity of the month. This month, that is the New York Women's Foundation, according to the website.

Hollister Graphic Scoop One-Piece Swimsuit $49.95 Hollister All the items of the Pride Collection will go towards GLSEN. According to the website, the brand will donate at least $250,000 to the charity.

