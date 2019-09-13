Rihanna's 2019 Diamond Ball is in its fifth year, and the annual gala raises funds for the artist's Clara Lionel Foundation. The foundation supports health, education, and emergency response programs for impoverished communities around the world. Each year A-listers attend the ball, but this year the 2019 Diamond Ball fashion was extra on point. It was hands down the most exciting red carpet of the year.

The styles on the red carpet ran the gauntlet. Many decided to honor the "diamond" part of the Diamond Ball by arriving in gowns that glittered and shimmered. Others went with unexpected floral motifs, or bright hues. There also happened to be a lot of "naked dresses" on the red carpet, making sheer gowns a prevailing trend at the gala.

Rihanna stole the show in her Givenchy Haute Couture gown, which was a turtleneck number that revealed an exposed skirt hoop at the hem. The fall-ready dress had long sleeves, a turtleneck that went up to her chin, and a hem that flared out into a mermaid silhouette. The hoop skirt belled out underneath, creating an interesting deconstructed touch to the look. Other celebs on the red carpet were Cardi B, Normani, Karlie Kloss, and more. Check out some of the best looks from the Diamond Ball red carpet below.

Rihanna

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Rihanna's haute couture gown set the stage for all the fashionable looks on the 2019 Diamond Ball red carpet.

Cardi B

Steven Ferdman/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Cardi B looked like she literally dressed for a ball with her pink tiered princess gown. The dress came from Georges Hobeika's Fall 2019 Couture collection.

Kehlani

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Kehlani also went the turtleneck route with her gala dress, but her version was semi-sheer and glittered silver. The feathered gown was from designer Yousef Aljasmi.

Karlie Kloss

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Kloss donned a sheer black cocktail dress that dipped low at the neckline and was accented with diamond jewelry.

Normani

Steven Ferdman/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

The "Motivation" singer wore a structured white gown from Australian-based label J'Aton Couture. It featured a mini skirt that trailed down to a train, one long sleeve, and a princess-like collar that wrapped around her shoulders.

Megan Thee Stallion

Steven Ferdman/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Megan Thee Stallion gave off a "Jessica Rabbit" vibe on the red carpet with her black glittering sweetheart neckline dress, black opera gloves, diamond cuffs, and cascading waves.

Pharrell Williams and Helen Lasichanh

Steven Ferdman/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Williams wore his signature shorts and shin-length white socks (of course,) but Lasichanh went with something a little more military-inspired. Her white sheer dress was layered with a sequined vest that looked like chain-link armor. Then at her wrists she wore golden cuffs, looking like a Roman warrior queen on the red carpet.

Shanina Shaik

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Shaik wore a sheer glittery dress that had a touch of Victorian glamour to it. The dress had a square neckline and puffed princess shoulders, and the white lace ran down the length of her stomach, giving off the look of a bodice.

Ebonee Davis

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Davis wore a flirty sheer lilac mini that gave off a disco toga effect thanks to the one long sleeve.

G-Eazy and Yasmin Wijnaldum

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Wijnaldum wore the highest of high ponytails to the red carpet, and donned a glittering sheer dress that put the "diamond" in Diamond Ball.

Paula Patton

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Patton wore a black gown with sheer sleeves that was accented with intricate golden embroidery.

Pritika Swarup

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Swarup went with 1930s glamour for her red carpet look, wearing a silk lilac dress with long cuffed sleeves and sequin-accented shoulders.

ASAP Rocky

Steven Ferdman/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

ASAP Rocky channeled Pharrell and paired his tuxedo jacket with a pair of shorts.

Danielle Herrington

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Herrington looked fiery in a red orange column dress.

Erica Mena

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Mena went for glitter with her midnight black sequined ball gown.

From couture gowns to sparkling dresses, the Diamond Ball red carpet had some of the best fashion looks of the year.