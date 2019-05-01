All The Looks At The 2019 Billboard Music Awards You Absolutely Can't Miss

Sure, the Grammys are great, but don't sleep on the 2019 Billboard Music Awards, folks. While the red carpet for this major music event isn't quite as glam as the Met Gala or as racy as the MTV Video Music Awards, it is still a lot of fun, and if the performers and nominees are any indication of what the fashion will be like, you can expect a lot of fabulousness on the red carpet alone.

Kelly Clarkson is back to host the show for the second year in a row, welcoming a handful of her talented friends to the stage to perform, including Taylor Swift, Mariah Carey, Madonna, Halsey, Ciara, Lauren Daigle, Dan + Shay, the Jonas Brothers, Tori Kelly, and Khalid. Basically, the show is stacked with what will surely be epic performances. Like last year, the awards show is taking place in at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, which means attendees have even more reason to bring on the glitz.

Before we get to the show, let's review all of the gorgeous red carpet ensembles first, shall we? Check out all the looks from the 2019 Billboard Music Awards, including some of your favorite BBMAs nominees.