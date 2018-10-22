All The Looks Meghan Markle Wore In Australia So Far Because They're Just That Good

It has been a whirlwind October for Meghan Markle. She and Prince Harry confirmed that they are expecting their first child this spring. The duo also headed straight to Australia to perform a panoply of royal duties. Meghan Markle wore lots of outfits in Australia — often rocking multiple looks in a single day. The "Meghan Markle Effect" and "Markle Sparkle" are indeed real and actual things.

The Duchess of Sussex routinely opted for tailored, structured, and sleeveless dresses. She repeated some signatures — wearing navy frocks and black skinny jeans more than once. She also wore a flowing, striped maxi on the beach.

All of Meghan Markle's Australian Tour looks were a fashion dream and many of them are easy to copy — except for custom pieces or the jewelry she wore that once belonged to her late mother-in-law Princess Diana.

Of course fans and royal watchers were hoping for a glimpse of her brand new baby bump. While Markle is reportedly only 12 weeks along, the internet is convinced that it witnessed her royal bump already. Regardless, it's a foregone conclusion that Markle's baby bump will be well-dressed.

Below are the outfits that Markle wore while touring Australia with her best accessory — handsome hubby Prince Harry — so far. She rocked everything from Serena Williams' collection to Club Monaco and more.

1. Asymmetrical Dion Lee Dress

Pool/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Markle wore this custom navy and gloriously asymmetrical Dion Lee Folded Sail Dress. When fans and fashionistas found out who designed the folded collar dress, they flooded the brand's website and caused it to crash. Again, the Meghan Markle Effect is real AF.

Dion Lee Folded Sail Dress $990 This geometric dress will be available in January for a cool thousand bucks. The shape is so modern and unique. Buy Now

2. J. Crew Booties

Cameron Spencer/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Markle wore a white button down and black skinnies with a pair of black suede J. Crew booties for $178. The exact pair Markle wore is currently (and not surprisingly) sold out on the site. However, other textures and colors are on sale now. That blazer was from the Serena Williams collection, too.

Courtesy of J. Crew

This camel-colored pair is just as stylish as the black pair Markle actually wore. Affordable footwear is so a part of Markle's relatable style.

3. Club Monaco Miguellina Dress

Chris Jackson/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

The mom-to-be wore this polished Club Monaco shift dress. It boasted gold button detail along the side seam. It's actually still available to buy.

Club Monaco Miguellina Dress $268 This versatile, day-to-night dress is anything but a basic LBD. The shoulder and side button detail are chic surprises and add a little something extra. Buy Now

4. Karen Gee Blessed Dress

Mark Metcalfe/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Markle paired this fitted, crisp, and extra chic white dress by Karen Gee with a beige trench.

Karen Gee Blessed Dress $1,800 This structured, simple, and office-ready frock is nearly two grand. But it's a timeless piece you'd own and wear forever. If you were to wear it two to three times per year, the cost per wear would make the overall price tag feel that much more justifiable. This dress would ultimately be a total investment piece. Buy Now

5. Brandon Maxwell Pleated Shirt Dress

Brandon Maxwell Pleated Shirt Dress $1,895 The olive green, pleated shirt dress that's cinched at the waist is deceptively simple. Markle wore it at one of her many public outings while in Sydney. Buy Now

6. Roksanda Athena Dress

Pool/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

The dress offered a chic take on the ombre trend. The top half was navy while the bottom seam looked dipped in periwinkle. Clearly, Markle was loving the sleeveless look Down Under. So is the rest of the world — since this pleated crepe dress is currently sold out.

Roksanda Athena Dress $1,850 It's pricy and unavailable. But it's still so gorgeous to look at. You can sign up to be notified when it restocks. It would also be an investment piece that would never go out of style if you managed to snag one of your own. Buy Now

7. Martin Grant Maxi

Ryan Pierse/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Markle wore this chocolate striped Martin Grant Maxi Dress with espadrilles for a beachside hang with Harry and locals.

8. Emilia Wickstead Camila Wool Crepe Dress

Pool/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Markle's custom LBD by New Zealand designer Emilia Wickstead was gorgeous and sophisticated. The white buttons added some lovely contrast. She paired the frock with a Philip Treacy hat.

Courtesy of Net-A-Porter

The white version with black buttons is available for purchase for $2,110 via Net-A-Porter.

9. Altuzarra Blazer

Mark Metcalfe/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Markle was matchy matchy with hubby Harry. They wore black Invictus Games polo shirts. You know what they say about the couple that dresses alike...

Mark Metcalfe/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Markle paired hers with white Altuzarra Acacia Blazer, which the Internet believes to be a custom piece or not yet available.

10. Stella McCartney Navy Blue Cape Dress

Chris Jackson/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Markle has been rocking plenty of classic and chic navy blue while in Australia. She wore the currently sold-out Stella McCartney cape dress, which was $1635, with a Gillian Anderson Wool Swing Coat.

Markle's ensembles and multiple OOTDs while she dazzled and sparkled Down Under were just that good.