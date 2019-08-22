When it comes to royal fashion, everyone seems to want to know what Meghan Markle is wearing. While her sartorial choices make headlines, the Duchess is expanding her love of fashion even further. Picture of Meghan Markle's Smart Works clothing line show that not only does the Duchess of Sussex have great personal style but that she's also a great stylist and designer herself.

On Wednesday, the official Instagram account for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex posted a behind the scenes look at a photo shoot for Markle's collaboration with Smart Works. If you aren't familiar with the collection, the Duchess teamed up with department stores Marks & Spencer and Johns Lewis & Partners to launch a capsule collection in partnership with designer friend Misha Nonoo.

The pieces will be sold in the partner department stores and as a one-for-one charitable contribution. This means that for every piece purchased at the store, the same piece will be donated back to Smart Works.

Now, fans of Markle have gotten their first look at the collection for Smart Works thanks to the Instagram video where the Duchess surprised models coming into work on the campaign. Of course, Markle is the star of the video, with careful eyes, you can make out a few of the potential pieces coming soon.

In the first few moments of the video, Markle is shown surprising arrivals as Bill Wither's "Lovely Day" plays in the backgroud. Soon, you see the Duchess begin to work on the clothes themselves. What seems to be in the collection?

Classic Blazer

Sussex Royal/Instagram

Markle is a major fan of blazers herself, so it's not so surprising that the collection would include one. Plus, it fits perfectly with the mission of Smart Works to help unemployed women re-enter the workforce.

Shift Dress

Sussex Royal/Instagram

Fans got more than one look at what appears to be a 3/4 length sleeve shift dress. The silhouette is classic and feature a slight v-neck that's both stylish and professional.

Sussex Royal/Instagram

Tote Bag

Sussex Royal/Instagram

Markle style website Meghan's Mirror hypothesized that the tote bag seen here may also be part of the collection as there's another that seems to be on set but in a different color.

White Button-Up Blouse

Sussex Royal/Instagram

In one of the final moments of the video, Markle can be seem smiling (and looking so cute) as she views photos from the shoot. On the monitor, you can see a classic white button-up and what may be either a pair of pants or a skirt.

WPA Pool/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

If you're curious why Markle chose to benefit Smart Works, the organization is actually one of her royal patronages. Markle is the sponsor for several charitable organizations like Smart Works and an animal shelter called The Mayhew. Her work to benefit the agency is both part of her job as Duchess as well as something she loves. After all, she did run a style blog before becoming the Duchess of Sussex so Smart Works makes total sense as one of her patronages.

WPA Pool/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

While there's now been a sneak peek of Meghan Markle's Smart Works clothing line, there's still no date for its launch or word of whether it'll be available statewide. However, with a photoshoot clearly under way, good things are certainly on the horizon