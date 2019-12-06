Spoilers ahead for The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel Season 3. Midge may be a comic (and not a singer, like many people rudely assume), but that doesn't mean she doesn't appreciate good music. So, naturally, the soundtrack for The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel Season 3 is packed with nostalgic tunes — perhaps even more so than seasons past, as this marks the first time the series has incorporated original songs.

These tracks, written by Curtis Moore and Tom Mizer, can be heard during the numerous performances Shy Baldwin gives while on tour with Midge. Shy is played by Leroy McClain, but the vocals actually come from Broadway singer Darius de Haas, so that's who you're hearing when Shy is on stage. Season 3 also includes an elaborate synchronized swimming number to a show tune classic, and even Sterling K. Brown gets a chance to sing.

Unfortunately, the official soundtrack won't be available to stream until Dec. 13, but here's an episode-by-episode breakdown of the songs if you're too eager to wait.

Episode 1

"Praise The Lord And Pass The Ammunition" by Kay Kyser

"Bottle Of Pop" from The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

"One Less Angel" from The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

"A Nightingale Sang In Berkeley Square" by Darius de Haas

"Whit Christmas"

"Little White Lies" by Ella Fitzgerald

"Wiggle Wiggle" by The Accents

"The Diary" by Neil Sedaka

"Jailbreak" by Thin Lizzy

Episode 2

"Wail Street" by Barney Kessel

"Southern Fun" by Gerhard Trede

"Got To Move Your Baby" by Sam "Lightnin" Hopkins

"The Everlasting Hills Of Oklahoma" by Sons of the Pioneers

"Come On Back Jack" by Nina Simone

"Aurelia" by the Pelicans

"Love Nobody" by The Rockettes

"I Won't Last A Day Without You" by Paul Williams

Episode 3

Amazon

"IV Finale Allegro Con Brio" by Kodaly Quartet

"Manhattan" by Blossom Dearie

"Fly Me Yo The Moon (In Other Words)" by Julie London and Gregory Porter

"Luck Be A Lady" by Frank Sinatra

"Cling A Ling" by Dee Clark

"They Say It's Wonderful" by Darius de Haas

"Is You Or Is You Ain't My Baby?" by Sterling K. Brown

"Runnin' Away" by Sly and the Family Stone

Episode 4

"They Say It's Wonderful" by Darius de Haas

"Hot Rod Lincoln" by Commander Cody and His Lost Planet Airmen

"It's A Lovely Day Today" by Ella Fitzgerald

"Tea-Plucking And Catching Butterflies" by Lily Chao

"I've Told Every Little Star" by Ray Conniff and His Orchestra

"Tequila" by The Champs

"Pennies From Heaven" by Louis Prima

"Where Evil Grows" The Poppy Family

Episode 5

"Beyond the Sea" by Bobby Darin

"Nani Koolau - Kuu Aloha Nui - Waikapu" by Benjamin Rogers

"Until The Real Thing Comes Along" by Dean Martin

"Falling In Love With Love" by Helen Merrill

"Anything Goes" by Helen Merrill

"Nice N' Easy" by Frank Sinatra

"The Man I Used To Be" by William Johnson"

"Almost Like Being In Love" by Darius de Haas

"Loco Amor (Crazy Love)"

"Til There Was You" by Peggy Lee

"Dedicated To The One I Love" by The Mamas and the Papas

Episode 6

"Good Morning" from Singing in the Rain

"Please Don't Monkey With Broadway" by Fred Astaire and George Murphy

"On A Slow Boat To China" by Kay Starr

"One Less Angel" from The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

"No One Has To Know" by Darius de Haas

"I Found Out" by John Lennon

Episode 7

Amazon

"Baby Count Ten (The Counting Song)" by The Bell Sisters

"You'd Be So Nice To Come Home To" by Helen Merrill

"So Long, Farewell" from The Sound of Music

"Dream A Little Dream Of Me" by Doris Day

"Sink To The Bottom" by Fountains of Wayne

Episode 8