From sheet masks to peel off masks to well, basically every mask on the market right now, there's a lot of things to try. Allure's 100 Years of Face Masks video is going to have you so happy that you live in the 2010s and rethinking trying all the trends for skin care that you see online (Vagisil, anyone?)

The magazine's video looks at the evolution of the face mask over the past 100 years, and there's everything from raw meat to actual electricity involved. While some of the masks they outline don't seem as strange, flappers and '30s era housewives have some strange beauty solutions for wrinkles and fine lines. Granted, we're a generation who willing puts acids on their faces, so who's to judge, right?

The video first starts out in the early 1900s and introduces you to the use of cold cream and powder or rose water. Totally, normal, right? That's when the weird begins to happen, but maybe the most interesting part of the video is how some of the older face masks methods can mirror the methods of today.

You're probably wondering how meat and butter (yes, really) and electrical currents are similar to that sheet masks on your vanity. While they may not be directly related to sheet masks, there are actually some things to consider when it comes to this skin care evolution.

Allure on YouTube

The first commonality between yesterday's masks and today's comes from one of the first masks shown in the video. Allure explains that in 1910, women would use a rubber that laced at the back in order to help prevent "sagging and wrinkles."

Allure/YouTube

Enter Charlotte Tilbury's Magic Facial Dry Sheet Mask. If you haven't seen or heard about the mask, it's exactly what it claims: a dry sheet mask. However, the similarity between it and the 1910 rubber mask are the two hooks on either side of the Charlotte Tilbury meant to lift the skin. Now that rubber mask doesn't seem so strange, right?

Now, let's look at the 1920s when a paper maiche mask lined with tinfoil and hooked up to electricity was a thing courtesy of none other than still existing brand Elizabeth Arden. While the brand is no longer wanting to electrocute your face, there are products out there that aren't too far off.

Neutrogena's Light Therapy Acne Mask is a great example. While you may not be zapping your face with actual electrical currents, you'll still zapping your face with blue and red light to help prevent acne, and it's not the only one on the market. There are tons of light therapy masks out there. Maybe Elizabeth Arden was on to something.

Then, of course, there's the meat mask. While Allure doesn't directly point out what the mask does other than soothe, you could potentially assume that it could add protein and moisture to the skin.

Now, we just casually putting snail mucus on our faces. While snail secretions are an incredibly popular ingredient thanks to the rise of K-beauty, you probably balked at it for a bit before you realized how wonderful it actually is for your skin.

While Allure's 100 Years of Face Masks has some seriously odd-seeming masks in its history, it looks like maybe not much has changed over time. If you want to see the rest of American beauty history check out their video. Who knows, maybe you'll get some serious beauty inspo.