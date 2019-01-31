It looks like House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has the upper hand over President Donald Trump on one particular issue, at least, according to a new Quinnipiac University poll. Nearly half of the people polled said they trusted Pelosi more than Trump when it came to "issues that are important" to them, with 49 percent said they had faith in Pelosi, and 42 percent in Trump.

The poll results, which were announced on Tuesday, showed how different groups in America felt about the House speaker and president. Perhaps unsurprisingly, Democrats polled said they trusted Pelosi more than Trump at a whopping 91 percent. Only 5 percent of Democrats expressed trust in Trump over Pelosi in the poll. On the Republican side, 88 percent of participants from the party trusted Trump over Pelosi, while 6 percent had more faith in Pelosi than Trump.

Black and Hispanic Americans views' of the House speaker and president also show stark differences, according to the poll. The majority of black Americans (82 percent) and Hispanic Americans (62 percent) viewed Pelosi as more trustworthy than Trump. Only 2 percent of the polled black participants and 27 percent of Hispanic voters trusted Trump over Pelosi.

On the other hand, 54 percent of women polled said they trusted Pelosi over the president while only 37 percent felt the opposite. More men, at 48 percent, said they trusted Trump. Only 42 percent said they felt good about Pelosi handling issues important to them.

For what it's worth, women's lack of faith in Trump is nothing new. Recent polls have shown how little approval Trump has from American women, and it appears to be a pattern that has persisted throughout his presidency.

Mark Wilson/Getty Images News/Getty Images

The Quinnipiac University poll comes shortly after America's longest government shutdown, which went on for 35 days. It began on Dec. 22, 2018, and affected 800,00 federal workers, putting two back-to-back paychecks on hold, and creating a host of other troublesome issues for federal agencies.

In late January, after mounting pressure from the public, Trump signed a short-term spending bill to reopen the government. His refusal to budge on his demand for $5.7 billion in a federal bill for his border wall put a spending bill in limbo in the first place, as Pelosi and other Democratic leaders have vocally opposed his demand for that funding.

With that in mind, the majority of participants in the Quinnipiac University poll disapproved how Trump was handling foreign policy and immigration at 58 and 59 percents, respectively.

Alex Wong/Getty Images News/Getty Images

The poll also revealed how American voters felt about the job that Congressional Democrats and Republicans were doing. The Democratic Party had a more favorable score among participants. 38 percent of the polled voters said that they were satisfied with how Democrats were doing their job in the Congress, while 48 percent disapproved.

The Republican Party had less favorable results. While 30 percent approved their job performance in the Congress, 65 percent gave them a thumbs down.

The assistant director of the Quinnipiac University poll, Tim Malloy, summed up the battle between Trump and Pelosi. "House Speaker Nancy Pelosi — one; President Donald Trump — zero," Malloy said. "The first round of many to come in the heavyweight bout goes the speaker's way as Trump takes the hit for the shutdown and his party is suffering along with him."