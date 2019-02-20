Leslie Knope has officially gone punk rock. Deadline reports that Amy Poehler will direct the Netflix film Moxie based on Jennifer Mathieu's 2017 novel of the same name. The book follows 16-year-old Vivian Carter, who accidentally starts a feminist revolution at her Texas high school, following in her mom's riot grrrl footsteps. And let's be honest, it already sounds like it's got all the trappings of your new favorite Netflix movie.

The film, produced by Poehler's production company Paper Kite, is a coming of age story focusing on its teen heroine taking leadership lessons from her mom. This revolution is built on anonymous feminist zines, punk rock ideology, and female friendship that gets stronger once the teens at the movie's center realize the power they possess when they work together.

Moxie is a book that Poehler's has been a fan of since its release, with the actor calling it "sweet, funny, and fierce." In a blurb, she also encouraged everyone to "read this and then join the fight." Now, she's at the helm of the movie, which is written by Tamara Chestna and might encourage fans to start a revolution of their own.

The movie will reportedly start filming in the fall, but no word yet on when it will start streaming. Also no word on who will play Viv or her mom, though Poehler's long list of friends who also just so happen to be the funniest women around could lead to some exciting possibilities.

This isn't Poehler's first foray with Netflix. She's one of the co-creators and producers of Russian Doll, which stars Natasha Lyonne as Nadia Volvokov, a woman living a Groundhog Day-esque nightmare in which she can't seem to survive her 36th birthday party. The series features a complex female character who also happens to be very likable, which is not always the case. The idea of changing how female characters are portrayed is something that's important to Poehler, as she told Vanity Fair last month:

“Russian Doll really came out of a conversation that [Natasha] and I started having about roles for women, and about how a lot of our really iconic television characters that are acted by men are really allowed to be many things at once. Deadly, and tender, and sexy, and cold—they get to be all those things. I think we were kind of laughing about the only way a female character would be able to do it is if she could re-do her part over and over again.”

It's safe to assume that Poehler's Moxie will also look to expand the ways in which young female characters are portrayed by giving them some serious riot grrrl energy. Before then, though, Poehler's directorial debut, Wine Country, another Netflix project that will start streaming in May, will give fans a cast filled with women who are also full of wine. That film stars Poehler alongside Maya Rudolph, Rachel Dratch, Ana Gasteyer, Tina Fey, and PEN15's Maya Erskine, as a group of friends who head to Napa for a 50th birthday celebration that, you can imagine, doesn't go exactly as planned.

Expect Wine Country to starts it own female revolution, one that's served with a lot of rosé, hopefully followed soon after by Moxie.