25 Movies Streaming On Netflix That You *And* Your Parents Will Love

The holiday season is the perfect time to get cozy with the parentals and watch a few movies that you'll all enjoy. And though you could go out to the theaters, what better way to watch movies than to stream them from home from your joint (more like yours and they pay for it) Netflix account? You and your folks may have different tastes in genre when it comes to movies, but that doesn’t mean there is no hope of sharing a good flick. These movies streaming on Netflix that your parents will love will definitely have you and them glued to the screen.

Rather than spending most of your time scrolling through categories, trying to figure out what movies to suggest for your parents to watch (and, let's face it, ending up in a massive family argument), you can skip straight to one of these. From award-winning films like Mudbound, to independent, foreign films like Aquarius, every movie on this list is a crowd pleaser that has the potential to appeal to everyone. There's a lot of time to fill with entertainment over the holidays. Fortunately, Netflix is a heaping, endless source of movies that everyone in your family can enjoy. And hopefully, no one will be bored watching.

1. Meet The Parents

Meet the Parents - Trailer on YouTube

This movie will be relatable for most parents, because at some point in time, they’ve probably gone through meeting their in-laws too.

2. Meet The Fockers

ParamountmoviesNL on YouTube

The sequel to Meet the Parents, this movie ups the ante on the original's cringe-worthy premise.

3. Aquarius

Movieclips Indie on YouTube

Clara (Sonia Braga) is a 65-year-old retired music critic who vows to live in her apartment until she dies after a developer buys all of the units around her and tries to lure her out. This movie gives a little insight on why parents are so passionate about what they worked hard for.

4. 45 Years

45 Years - Trailer on YouTube

Charlotte Rampling and Tom Courtenay play a couple who are only a few days away from their 45th marriage anniversary when they learn that the remains of the husband’s first lover have been found. The movie is an interesting look at the ups and downs that happen in the course of a long marriage.

5. Lion

Movieclips Trailers on YouTube

After being adopted by an Australian couple, a young man (Dev Patel) goes on a journey to find his long-lost family. This movie is a complete tear-jerker so have a box of tissues ready.

6. Camp X-Ray

IFC Films on YouTube

A guard (Kristen Stewart) in Guantanamo Bay begins a friendship with one of the facility's longtime detainees and things get a little tricky. It’s a great movie to watch whenever you’re feeling lonely and need help gaining personal perspective.

7. The Fundamentals Of Caring

Netflix on YouTube

The Fundamentals of Caring is a comedy starring Paul Rudd as a man attempting to overcome tragedy and divorce by becoming the caretaker for a teenager with muscular dystrophy (Craig Roberts). This Netflix original will be a winner with your parents.

8. Departures

Departures - Trailer on YouTube

Death is a tough subject to tackle, but this film covers it with humor and sympathy. Departures follows a cello player named Daigo Kobayashi (Masahiro Motoki) who answers an ad for what he thinks is a travel agency but is, in actuality, a mortuary. As he learns the ropes, he begins to find a new passion for life. This movie will move your parents to laugh, cry, find joy, and encourage dialogue about a subject that most people shy away from.

9. Tallulah

Netflix on YouTube

An uninterested mother leaves her toddler in the care of a young woman named Tallulah (Ellen Page), she ends up stealing the child and going to live at her ex-boyfriend’s mother’s place.

10. She’s Beautiful When She’s Angry

Music Box Films on YouTube

This documentary could start a great conversation with your parents, especially in the current political climate. She's Beautiful When She's Angry explores the foundations of the modern women’s movement.

11. 13th

Netflix on YouTube

This documentary by filmmaker Ava DuVernay takes a hard look at race and America’s prison-industrial complex, and argues that mass incarceration is essentially an extension of modern day slavery. The film is an eye-opener to racial discrepancies the justice system.

12. MudBound

Netflix on YouTube

Mudbound is renowned for its moving depiction of racial and social injustice in rural, 1940s Mississippi, where two families of farmers — one Black and one white — deal with racism, a dwindling crop season, and PTSD after World War II.

13. Black Panther

Marvel Entertainment on YouTube

Marvel’s Black Panther was one of this year’s majorly anticipated movies. T'Challa (played by Chadwick Boseman) returns his home nation of Wakanda to take his rightful place as king. However, a few opposers rise up and put their nation and the world at risk. If your parents love action films or comic books — or you suspect they might if they gave them a chance — this is the movie for them.

14. Imperial Dreams

Netflix on YouTube

Imperial Dreams is all about how our society treats people who've been incarcerated. John Boyega plays single father trying to find a job after being released from jail in an eye-opening performance.

15. Boyhood

Boyhood - Trailer on YouTube

Shot over the span of 12 years using the same actors, Boyhood follows a young boy named Mason (Ellar Coltrane), from the age of six to 18, as he navigates his life through bullies, his parent’s divorce, and his first relationships with girls.

16. Coco

Disney•Pixar on YouTube

Some of life’s best stories are told through animation and Pixar’s Coco is a movie that teaches us the value of family. It centers around Día de los Muertos, and illustrates its importance in Mexican culture.

17 & 18. The Godfather & The Godfather Part II

The Godfather - Trailer on YouTube

The Godfather and its first sequel are two of the greatest films of all time. Your parents will appreciate that these classics are ready to watch on Netflix, trust me.

19. August Rush

Warner Bros. on YouTube

A musically gifted child, Evan (Freddie Highmore), runs away from his orphanage in search for his birth parents. On his way, he's taken under the wings of Wizard (Robin Williams), a homeless man who lives in an abandoned theater. The man soon comes up with a way to make Evan a superstar all while trying to find his parents.

20. The Last Man On The Moon

The Last Man on the Moon - Trailer on YouTube

The Last Man on the Moon is about Eugene Cernan, who commanded the Apollo 17 mission and is the only person so far to walk the moon. The documentary includes footage from the actual walk and shows how the trip affected Cernan's life afterwards.

21. Frances Ha

Frances Ha - Trailer on YouTube

Frances Ha follows a New York transplant (Greta Gerwig), who apprentices for a dance company and throws herself headfirst into her dreams.

22. Chasing Trane

Chasing Trane: The John Coltrane Documentary on YouTube

Music lovers from every age group will find this documentary about the life and legend of jazz musician John Coltrane fascinating and inspiring.

23. Under The Skin

Under the Skin - Trailer on YouTube

If your parents like drama-fantasy, Under the Skin is just for them. An extraterrestrial figure (Scarlett Johansson) disguises herself as a human and drives around Scotland to lure unsuspecting men into her van.

24. Heat

YouTube

Criminal Neil McCauley (Robert De Niro) is planning a big heist before retires completely. Meanwhile, Lieutenant Hanna (Al Pacino) attempts to track him down McCauley one last time.

25. Brother's Keeper

Subcomandante Marcos on YouTube

There’s an alleged crime at the center of Brother’s Keeper: A 59-year-old farmer from Munnsville, New York named Delbert Ward is accused of murdering his older brother William. Filmmakers Joe Berlinger and Bruce Sinofsky use this story to reflect on the urban and rural American cultures during the late 1980s and early '90s.

Forget non-stop battles of who gets to watch what — these movies will keep your entire family entertained all holiday season.