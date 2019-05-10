Amy Schumer is enjoying life as a new mom to baby Gene, whom she recently welcomed with her husband, Chris Fischer, on May 5. And it's especially clear that she's taken to motherhood, based on her latest Instagram pic. As People reported, Schumer posted a new selfie with her son that is just as funny as it is adorable.

On May 10, Schumer took to Instagram to share this photo of herself and her son, Gene Attell Fischer. In typical fashion, the comedian couldn't help but throw in a little joke in the caption for the photo. She wrote, "New kid, who dis?" No surprise there to see that the new mom is having a little fun with her adorable baby.

In case you missed it, Schumer revealed via Instagram that she had welcomed her first child oearlier this week. Unsurprisingly, she announced the news by throwing in a bit of humor. The Trainwreck actor posted a photo of the family-of-three on May 6 and wrote, "10:55 pm last night. Our royal baby was born," an obvious nod to the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's own royal baby news, which was reported on the same day. Schumer's announcement came shortly after she revealed that she was heading to the hospital by joking about her take on camp for the Met Gala.

Thankfully, for all of Schumer's fans, the comedian has been open when it comes to sharing updates about her motherhood journey on Instagram. After her birth announcement, she again took to the social media site on May 7 to share another, oh-so-cute snap of her son and his dad along with the reveal of the baby's name. She wrote simply, "Gene Attell Fischer And his dad Chris."

According to People, there may be a meaningful reason for the little one's middle name. The publication reported that there's speculation linking the name to comedian Dave Attell, a friend of Schumer's. Back in January, Attell invited the I Feel Pretty star to perform with him at his show at Caroline's in New York City. While there's a clear connection there, Schumer has not confirmed the exact meaning behind her baby's full name.

Throughout her pregnancy journey, Schumer has been especially vocal about some of the health struggles that she's faced. Shortly after she originally announced that she was pregnant in October, she detailed on Instagram in November that she would have to cancel some of her tour dates because of her experience with hyperemesis. In her post, she assured her fans that she was "fine" and that her doctors and nurses were taking great care of her, and wrote:

"I'm fine. Baby’s fine but everyone who says the 2nd trimester is better is not telling the full story. I’ve been even more ill this trimester. I have hyperemesis and it blows. Very lucky to be pregnant but this is some bullsh*t! Sending so much love to the doctors and nurses taking great care of me and Tati! They are cool as hell! And Texas I am really really sorry and I’ll be out there as soon as I’m better."

Schumer clearly had a difficult pregnancy journey, as her many updates would showcase. But, she was able to stay strong and positively hilarious throughout it all.

After all of those health struggles, and based on her most recent Instagram photo, it's nice to see that Schumer now gets to simply enjoy being a mom to her new baby.