Beauty lovers, can we have your attention, please? Anastasia Beverly Hills' Black Friday sale has been announced and it's bringing the heat. If you're thinking that you'd already seen Anastasia Beverly Hills' Black Friday deals, you'd be partially right. The brand has been unveiling limited edition vaults and kits since the week before the shopping holiday including the $49 ABH Black Friday Vault which gives fans both the Soft Glam and Modern Renaissance palettes as well as multiple collections of its famous lipsticks. However, now that the day is nearly here, the brand is unveiling its shopping discounts on everything from palettes to lipsticks.

According to the brand, ABH will be offering 25% off palettes, blushes, bronzers, glow kits, lips, and contour kits. In addition to these discounts, there is also a spend more, save more event. Shoppers who spend $75 will receive a 10% discount. Those who buy $150 of product will get 20% off, and if you spend $250 or more, you'll snag a 25% discount. All of these offers will run from Nov. 28 at 7 P.M. PT until Dec. 3.

Of course, Anastasia Beverly Hills' Black Friday discounts are a big deal, but the brand also announced even more limited edition kits and collections for the shopping holiday. Alongside its existing Black Friday Eyeshadow Vault and Mini Lip Set, the brand is launching another collection that includes the Soft Glam and Modern Renaissance palettes but throws in the original Norvina palette as well for just $69.

If you do love brand president Norvina (whose real name is Claudia Soare, daughter of brand founder Anastasia Soare), the second Black Friday bundle is all about her collection. Inside, you'll get the Norvina Pro Pigment Palette Vol. 1 palette , 5 shades of loose glitter, the brand's glitter glue, the liquid liner, and the ABH eye primer for $89. Yes, under $100. But you'll need to shop this deal at the official Anastasia Beverly Hills website where it's an exclusive.

If you're an avid Anastasia Beverly Hills shopper, go ahead and add this sale to your list. From the discounts to the limited edition sets, ABH is truly showing off for Black Friday.