Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales can be great, but oftentimes, they can leave you feeling underwhelmed. But Anastasia Beverly Hills' Black Friday Vault is a value so good that it's sure to please any beauty lover and stand out from the rest of the deals you've been seeing hit the internet.

On Nov. 20, Anastasia Beverly Hills began rolling out their Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals, and it started with a vault. The 2019 Black Friday Vault will feature the brand's two best selling palettes, Modern Renaissance and Soft Glam, in limited edition pink and glittery packaging. Typically, both palettes retail for $42. However, if you decide to purchase them as a duo inside the vault, you'll only pay $49. That's a $35 discount, which results in one of the palettes costing only $7.

The limited edition Anastasia Beverly Hills Black Friday Vault will roll out early for customers. According to the brand's Instagram announcement, the set will go on sale at Sephora and Sephora inside JCPenney on Nov. 26 at 9 P.M PT and Ulta on Nov. 27 at 2 P.M. PT.

While the price for the ABH Vault is clearly one of its biggest draws for customers, the brand's decision to feature just Modern Renaissance and Soft Glam marks a departure for the brand. During 2018's Black Friday event, the brand launched a similar vault that featured all four of its core palettes: Modern Renaissance, Soft Glam, Prism, and Subculture. Like this current iteration, the vault offered a major savings, but it also offered two palettes with more adventurous color stories.

This year, the brand appears to be focusing more on its warm and neutral palettes for the vault, making it a bit more user-friendly and more cost-effective for those who may not want or need the sage greens and mustard tones of Subculture.

While Anastasia Beverly Hill's Black Friday Vault is major, it's part of a larger collection of launches from the brand. Throughout 2019, ABH has launched a multitude of mega successful palettes. From collaborations with YouTubers Jackie Aina and Carli Bybel to an entire collection of palettes designed by brand president Claudia Soare (most commonly known as Norvina), shadows have been some of the brand's most consistent launches.

Now, with the Anastasia Beverly Hills Black Friday Vault, the brand is further expanding its eyeshadow palette dominance.