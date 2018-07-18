The moment beauty lovers have been waiting for has come. The makers of the best-selling glow kits have a new palette, and it's already hitting virtual shelves. If you know just where you can buy the Anastasia Beverly Hills Norvina palette, the latest, glorious beauty could all be yours.

Chances are you've already caught a glimpse of the velvety purple masterpiece that is Norvina. Inspired by the brand's president Claudia Norvina Soare, daughter of ABH's founder Anastasia Soare, her royal purple highness is already the summer "it" palette. A mix of captivating shimmers, muted mattes, and of course, stunning purples, it's the prettiest set of shadows a makeup lover ever did see. There's just one catch to making the newbie a member of your beauty stash — you've got to get all the juicy deets of exactly when and where the palette will make its debut.

This isn't your typical launch where there's only one set time and place the product drops. Oh no, the purple carpet has been laid out for Norvina, so you've got plenty of options for snagging this beauty. Just in case it begins to sell out, and the chances are high that it will, here's everything you need to know for crossing it off of your wish list.

Naturally, Norvina first launched via Anastasia Beverly Hills' website as of July 17. The palette is still currently in stock for ABH's typical $42 price, but there's no telling if it will be around for long. Considering there has been a ton of fanfare surrounding the purple sensation, its inventory just may dwindle.

Luckily, the palette launch doesn't just stop at the ABH website. Norvina is also coming very soon online to Ulta Beauty on July 29, before officially hitting stores on Aug. 5.

Come Aug. 7, the purple wonder will hit other retail stores online, including Sephora, Macys, Dillards and Nordstrom. Give it a few more days, and Norvina will hit the brick-and-mortars of those same beauty stores on Aug. 17. That's quite a few dates and locations to keep in mind, depending on where you'd prefer to shop for the palette, but a stunner like Norvina is so worth it the plotting and planning.

Swatches have proven that the palette is an absolute must-have, even if you have to travel to several different stores to get your claws on it. "Celestial" is far too dreamy to look away. "Soul" is a muted periwinkle that's probably unlike anything you currently have in your stash. And let's not even get started on "Rose Gold", a luxury pink fit for a beauty queen. Considering they swatch beautifully on a variety of fair to deep skin tones, every single shade the palette has to offer is all that and a bag of chips.

Just look to ABH's Instagram feed for more mesmerizing beauty inspo with the palette than your Norvina-loving heart could possibly handle. The brand has been posting endless looks using the new release on models of every complexion, proof that it's a universal hit. But it's not just paid models rocking the palette ever so perfectly. The beauty community is clearly shook by the palette, as the brand's IG has practically been transformed into a purple homage to the palette.

You'll find all sorts of makeup enthusiasts and Norvina slayers getting dolled up with the shadow set, as reposted by ABH's account. So, there's no way you wouldn't find a gorgeous look to recreate with the palette.

The future of makeup is here, people, and it's looking like purple perfection. Now, mark your calendar accordingly so you don't miss out on joining in on the action when the palette finally hits all stores.