Anastasia Beverly Hills is on a product-launching role lately. The brand's already released several new items over the summer, but there's more on the way courtesy of brand's president. The new Anastasia Beverly Hills Norvina Collection eyeshadow palette is the brand's largest palette ever, and it's a color lover's dream.

If you're a little confused about the brand launching a Norvina palette, it's likely because technically it already has. Back in 2018, the first Norvina palette made its debut. The palette predominantly featured the brand president's favorite color, purple, as well as the brand's traditional palette set-up. Now, Norvina, who's real name is Claudia Soare (yes, she's ABH founder Anastasia Soare's daughter), is going full throttle with her new custom collection.

On Tuesday, Soare took to her Instagram and Twitter to announce that a brand new Norvina Collection was coming to ABH, and it's major. The new ABH Norvina Collection Vol. 1 features a massive eyeshadow palette and a set of four coral lipsticks all curated by Soare herself.

In an Instagram story, Soare explains that while the original Norvina palette is still a great every day option, the new Norvina Collection palette was one where she didn't hold anything back thanks to the advice of her mother who told her daughter to have no fear. The result is a 25-pan pressed pigment palette that's the biggest the brand has ever made.

Inside the palette, fans of Soare and Anastasia Beverly Hills will find a wide array of shades in everything from Soare's signature purple hues to vibrant corals to softer transition shades. The palette will also feature different finishes including shimmers and mattes. Basically, it has it all.

As for the price point, since this palette is the largest that the brand has ever produced, the cost is a bit more than its standard palettes like the original Norvina. With 25 shades in oversized pans, the new Norvina palette will retail for $60.

Norvina/Instagram

If you loved the original Norvina but now want something more daring and colorful, the new collection is an ideal complement. You can purchase the new palette beginning Aug. 26 on the brand's website and Aug. 27 online at retailers. Keep in mind, though, that it will be exclusively sold online.

Courtesy of Anastasia Beverly Hills

Alongside the palette, Vol. 1 of the Norvina Collection will also feature a set of four liquid lipsticks in Soare's favorite shades of coral. The kit will be exclusive to the ABH website and retail for $35 for four, full-sized liquid lips (Yes, it's a steal).

The Norvina Collection's launch on Aug. 26 may be soon, but it shouldn't be surprising to fans of the brand. Anastasia Beverly Hills has been a product-launching machine as of late. Most recently, the brand teamed up with influencer Jackie Aina to launch a collaborative palette that released on Aug. 6. Just before the palette launch, the brand announced its new liquid foundation in 50 shades that launched on Aug. 4. Clearly, August has been busy for ABH.

If you haven't spent all your cash on the ABH x Jackie Aina palette or the brand's foundation, mark your calendar for Aug. 26 when the Norvina Collection eyeshadow palette launches. For color lovers, Norvina's new shadows are a dream come true.