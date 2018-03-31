Ulta's 21 Days Of Beauty Sale is in full swing, and what might be the best deal of all is here for a limited time. According to the sale schedule, the Anastasia Beverly Hills Brow Wiz is half off right now. That's a best selling product for just $10, my friends. You might as well stop reading this right now and go shop, because this sale will be over before you know it.

The best part about Ulta's semi-annual sale is that the prices are almost too good. While it might not be practical to splurge and buy a $21 brow product, you can probably swing it for $10.50. That's the exact price of the Anastasia Beverly Hills Brow Wiz on Mar. 31 only.

The deal is good in-stores and online, so you really have no excuse to shop. Just like every other 21 Days Of Beauty Sale, once this deal is gone it's gone for good. That means the sooner you shop the better. Oh, and there's no maximum on how many you can order, so you can stock up on as many as your little makeup-loving heart desires.

If you're still wondering why this sale is such a big deal, the Anastasia Beverly Hills Brow Wiz is originally $21. That's a savings of 50 percent. Run, don't walk, to your nearest Ulta.

The product is ranked as a fan favorite on the Ulta website right now. According to the product description, it's also an award-winning product. Bottom line: Ulta didn't skimp on the products that it picked for the sale. It's got an ultra-slim, retractable pencil on one end and a spoolie on the other end.

Brow Wiz is available in ten different shades — Blonde, Tope, Dark Brown, Medium Brown, Caramel, Ebony, Soft Brown, Chocolate, Granite, and Aurburn. All of which are available during the sale. There's no telling which one will be the most popular though, and it's first come first serve.

The long-wearing, smudge-proof formula will only be available on Mar. 31. After that, the price will go back up to $21 for the rest of the year. The makeup world might not be used to the term "limited-edition" meaning much, but this really is a limited edition sale.

This isn't the only products on sale on Mar. 31, either. According to the 21 Days Of Beauty Sale schedule, Mario Badescu is having a 25 percent off sale as well. Just to clarify, that's off every single product in the line, including the fan-favorite Facial Spray With Aloe, Herb, and Rosewater as well as the Spritz. Mist. Glow. Set.

You'll be able to get all of those products for the discounted price for 24 hours online and in-store. After that, it will be gone for good — just like the sale on the Anastasia Beverly Hills Brow Wiz.

If you happen to miss the big date, the sale will be going through Apr. 7. Two and even three products will be on sale every sale through that date. If that's not a reason to grab your wallets and do some daily beauty shopping, then I don't know what is.

Other products up for grab at half off are the Lipstick Queen Frog Prince Lipstick on Apr. 4, Urban Decay Eyeshadow Primer Potion on Apr. 5, and Tarte quick dry matte Lip Paints on Apr. 6. The brand will be ending the same with half off of Mac Prep & Prime Fix+ and Too Faced Better Than Sex Mascara on Apr. 7. If you end up spending $50, you'll get a free brow wax as well.

There's no reason to keep reading this right now. Go head to Ulta Beauty or you're going to miss this big sale!