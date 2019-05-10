Apparently $5 CAN Buy Happiness — & These 43 Products On Amazon Are Proof

When you think of products that make you happy, you likely have a handful in mind that are already part of your regular routine. But what about all the gadgets, tools, and goodies you've yet to discover? That's where affordable products on Amazon come into play.

There, you'll be able to find everything from incredible beauty products and kitchen necessities to home goods and wardrobe essentials. And, best of all, you don't have to spend an arm and leg to score many of them — so long as you know what to look for. Namely, that means scouring the reviews and looking for products with cult-followings to discover the very best-of-the-best. But, let's be real, nobody has time for that: unless, of course, you're me.

And that, my friends, is why we're here today. Ahead you'll find 43 products that will brighten your day (or at least make it a bit easier) for $5 or less. Yes, you read that right. From brow-shaping razors and volumizing mascara to screen protectors (because please protect my tech) and microwave steamers, I really wouldn't blame you for stocking up on more than one of these happiness-inducing goods. So, without further ado, take your pick. from the products ahead. You're welcome in advance.

1. This Kitchen Gadget Saves You From Soup Spills NPLE Anti-Spill Soup Kitchen Gadget $3 Amazon See on Amazon Save yourself from a messy pour or — worse — burning yourself with this handy anti-spill soup kitchen gadget. Designed to snap onto any pot or pan, the silicone lip fits snugly over the edge of your cookwear to prevent pesky spills from popping up in the first place. And since it comes in an eye-catching bright green hue, you won't have to worry about losing it among your other kitchen gizmos.

2. These Razors That Make Exfoliating The Face And Shaping Brows Easier Than Ever Schick Silk Touch-Up Razors (Set of 3) $5 Amazon See on Amazon No time to schedule a facial? No worries. With these easy-to-use touch-up razors you'll be able to score soft, smooth skin from the comfort of your own home. Designed with micro-guards to help make the process as safe as possible, these blades can be used for brow shaping, dermaplaning, and removing unwanted peach fuzz. Each razor comes with a clear cap, so you can even toss them in your purse for touch-ups on-the-go.

3. These Makeup Remover Cloths That Are As Effective As They Are Soft S & T Always Off Makeup Remover Cloths (Set of 3) Source: Amazon $5 Amazon See on Amazon If you're searching for an environmentally-friendly cleansing method, look no further than these reusable makeup remover cloths. Made with plush microfiber, these soft cloths can be used on their own or paired with your favorite cleanser. While the colors may vary from the image description, the end result stays the same: smooth, clear skin with the bonus of a smaller carbon footprint.

4. This Screen Protector That Will Shield Your iPhone Or iPad From Scratches Etech Crystal Clear Screen Protector (Set of 3) $4 Amazon See on Amazon I think we can all agree that few things are as nerve-wracking as flipping your phone over after dropping it to see if it's shattered into oblivion. To save yourself from those anxious feelings, protect your gadget with one of these clear screen protectors. Designed to shield your tech from getting dinged up, each anti-scratch film sticks to the screen of your device while providing it with high-quality retina display.

5. This Microwave Steamer That Makes Cleaning Up Messes A Cinch Cuddle Shack Shop Microwave Cleaner $5 Amazon See on Amazon Picture this: You pop your food into the microwave only to forget to cover it with a paper towel or one of those plastic domes. The result? Yet another crusty mess you have to clean up. Instead of getting annoyed, add one of these adorable microwave steamers to your kitchen arsenal. Pop the top, fill it with vinegar and water, and let the melt-proof doll steam up the mess so that it's easy to wipe away in an instant.

6. A Mascara That Lengthens and Volumizes Lashes With Every Swipe Essence Lash Princess False Lash Effect Mascara $5 Amazon See on Amazon This four-star gluten- and cruelty-free mascara helps simultaneously separate lashes and pump up the volume for a dramatic smize you're sure to love. One shopper wrote, "I LOVE this mascara!! Read a blog on it and figured why not try it for $5 and to my surprise it’s just as good if not better than the $20 mascara I’ve been using!"

7. These Citrus Spritzers That Easily Transform Lemons And Limes Into Dressing Bluetop Citrus Sprayer Gadget (Set of 2) $5 Amazon See on Amazon If you're a sucker for a fresh lemon or lime squeeze on your favorite greens, you'll be glad to know there's an easier (read: less sticky) way to get the job done. Simply slice the top off the citrus fruit of your choice, screw one of these fruit spritzer gadgets into the core, and bam — you're ready to season your salad. Best of all, this purchase comes with two different sizes to accommodate not only lemons and limes, but oranges and grapefruits too.

8. This Lip Gloss That's Super Trendy But Never Sticky L.A. Colors High Shine Shea Butter Lip Gloss $4 Amazon See on Amazon If you've scrolled through Instagram lately, then you're well aware that lip gloss is back. To score the trendy look without a flashback to your sticky pout past, stock up on this high-shine lip gloss that promises to pamper your pucker with ingredients like moisturizing shea butter and vitamin E. And, if you're not digging the clear color, get excited — there are 17 more to choose from.

9. This Veggie Peeler That Can Slice And Dice Three Different Ways Multi-Function 3-In-1 Vegetable Peeler $5 Amazon See on Amazon Fruit and veggie lovers, get pumped. This three-in-one veggie peeler comes with a rotating blade that has a serrated peeler, straight peeler, and julienne peeler. The extra-sharp, super-durable stainless steel blades can cut through everything from carrots and potatoes to cucumbers and your favorite fruits. In other words, this easy-to-use kitchen gadget will help you become the chef you've always hoped to be.

10. This Lip Balm That Smells So Good You'll Want To Eat It Sun Bum Key Lime Sunscreen Lip Balm $5 Amazon See on Amazon Despite being one of the most sensitive areas of skin on the body, the lips are one of the most often forgotten places to protect with SPF. One way to ensure you'll never neglect your pout? By adding this delicious key lime SPF lip balm to your sun care arsenal. Not only will it hydrate and protect your lips with coconut oil, aloe vera, and vitamin E, but it will smell ridiculously good while doing so.

11. This Stainless Steel Kitchen Gizmo That Takes The Guesswork Out of Slicing Veggies Unmengii Stainless Steel Vegetable Cutter $4 Amazon See on Amazon Add this stainless steel veggie cutter to your cooking collection and you'll never walk away from the kitchen with sticky, smelly onion hands again. While it's designed to hold onions, tomatoes, and other stubborn veggies in place to make cutting easier, it also serves as a guide of where to make your slices.

12. This Naturally-Derived Toothpaste That Promises Bright Pearly Whites JĀSÖN Sea Fresh Strengthening Toothpaste $4 Amazon See on Amazon Made without harsh chemicals, this kosher, cruelty-free toothpaste is one your mouth can feel good about. Formulated with blue green algae, spearmint, and parsley, the botanical-driven paste freshens breath and strengthens enamel for a healthier smile over time. As a welcome bonus, it helps brighten teeth too.

13. This Double-Sided Nail Brush That Makes DIY Manicures That Much More Enjoyable Konex Non-Slip Hand and Nail Brush $5 Amazon See on Amazon Pamper your palms and nail beds with this two-sided wooden nail brush. While both sides look nearly identical, one is made with variable-length bristles to cater to the contours of your hands — whereas the other is equipped with same-length bristles for scooping gunk out from under your nails. Use it on its own with water or paired with a sudsy hand wash for a deep clean that feels fresh out of the salon.

14. This Cat Spoon That Will Bring Joy To Your Coffee Routine YJYdada Cat Spoon $2 Amazon See on Amazon Why use a boring plain spoon when you could very well be stirring your bevvy of choice with an adorable cat spoon? Seems like quite the no brainer, huh? In case you need a bit more convincing, perhaps the fact that the little kitty's arms serve as a spoon rest on the outside of your mug will do the trick. Yup, I thought so.

15. A Wicked Good Spoon Holder That Doubles As A Lid Prop CMrtew Creative Spoon Holder $3 Amazon See on Amazon Whether you want to save your kitchen counter from a dirty spoon leaving its mark or you need to be able to prop up a lid without guarding the pot, this witch kitchen gadget is perfect for you The sturdy silicone design comes in four fun colors and can stand on the counter, holding a spoon (or chopsticks) between its legs — or sit on the edge of a pot, using the rim of its hat to hold up the lid and prevent boiling over.

16. These Hair Rollers That Deliver Salon-Quality Curls Janyun Blue Magic Hair Rollers $5 Amazon See on Amazon Whether you have thick, thin, straight, wavy, or curly hair, this pack of 40 curlers will be your new BFF. Designed to help re-shape your strands, the silicone, no-clip rollers work by snapping together to hold your hair in place. And since they're made with such a soft material, you'll never have to worry about stubborn creases. What's more, you'll get a pack of 20 large and 20 small rollers, so you make large or small waves.

17. These Bag Holders Make Carrying All Your Groceries A Little Less Stressful Drhob Bag Holder (Set of 3) $5 Amazon See on Amazon You know the drill: You head to the grocery store, load up on all your faves, only to walk out the door with an armful bags that are tough to carry. Not anymore though. With this handy plastic bag holder, you'll be able to hang a couple bags on each side, without squeezing your hand or arm. Simply grip that non-slip handle and be on your way.

18. A Mayo Knife That Helps You Scrape Every Last Drop Of Condiment Out Of The Jar Compac Mayo Knife & Jar Scraper $5 Amazon See on Amazon Sure, it's marketed for mayo, but you can use this ergonomically-designed knife for all your favorite jarred condiments. It's made to cater to the contours of the container, making it so you can scoop every last bit of mayo, peanut butter, jelly — whatever your spread of choice is. And, given it's a knife at its core, you can even use it to spread the product on your food of choice.

19. A Lip Gloss That Hydrates And Smooths For A Perky Pout Broadway Vita-Lip Rosehip Oil Lip Gloss $4 Amazon See on Amazon Say goodbye to dry, chapped lips with a few drops of this moisturizing clear lip gloss. Formulated to smooth your pout, you'll swoon over how soft and dewy your lips feel. And, if you're not a fan of rosehip oil, you can choose from coconut or mint oil, as well.

20. A Coloring Book That Will Help You Harness Your Creativity and Soothe Your Stress The Art of Mandala: Adult Coloring Book $5 Amazon See on Amazon Intricate, repetitive designs may seem tedious, but once you start filling them in with color, you might just find yourself feeling oddly satisfied. That's because using a soothing coloring book can be an ultimate stress-reliever. So, choose a few of your favorite colors, sit back, relax, and stay within the lines. By the time you complete your first mandala, you'll feel every bit the carefree artist.

21. These Makeup Sponges That Will Help You Blend Like A Pro Amoore Makeup Sponge (Set of 2) $5 Amazon See on Amazon If you're going to take the time to apply your makeup, it never hurts to have quality applicators to make it go on as smoothly as possible. That's where these best-selling latex-free makeup sponges come into play. Whether you use them wet or dry, they blend without streaking. One shopper wrote: "These blenders are excellent quality, especially for the price. I won't be buying another blender for a while."

22. An Egg Yolk Separator To Make DIY Egg Whites Hassle-Free Clean Tool Egg Yolk Separator $4 Amazon See on Amazon Sure, egg whites have their benefits, but trying to separate them on their own certainly isn't one of them. If you want to stop loading up on egg white cartons, it's time to turn your attention to this suction egg yolk separator device. After cracking your egg in a bowl, grab your gadget and hold it directly above the yolk so that the mouth is touching it. Squeeze the pink handle and, lo and behold, your yolk is officially separated. How easy was that?

23. These Jar Grips That Make It Feel Like You Have Super-Human Lid-Opening Strength Progressive International Jar Grips (Set of 3) $4 Amazon See on Amazon Let's be honest: Jars can be pretty tricky to open sometimes. To save yourself from callousing your hands in an attempt to unscrew the lid, make sure to stock your kitchen with these textured jar grips. You'll get three different sizes to coincide with small, medium, and large jars, so that you can easily un-cap even the most stubborn sauces.

24. This Brow Pencil That Creates Precise, Hair-Like Strokes Etude House Drawing Eye Brow Pencil $5 Amazon See on Amazon With over 1,400 reviews, it's safe to say this brow pencil is worth the spare change. The dual-end pencil features a natural-looking brow shade on one end and a spoolie on the other to brush out arches for a blended look. One reviewer wrote, "I thought I would give this a try and I'm in love. I've ordered another one just so I don't run out unexpectedly."

25. These Chip Clips That Are So Cute You'll Want To Leave Them Sitting On The Counter Kikkerland Woodlands Bag Clip (Set of 6) $4 Amazon See on Amazon One of the best ways to keep chips and other snacks fresh is by sealing off air with a non-slip chip clip. And what better way to do it than with a set that's actually fun to look at? These small clips come in precious critter designs that are sure to add a little cheer to your day every time you use them.

26.This Retro Fidget Gadget That Will Help You Relax True Tonic Toys The Original Fidget Retro $5 Amazon See on Amazon Feeling fidgety? Instead of beating yourself up over it, try playing with this retro fidget device. The multi-button gadget features varying textures to keep your hands busy while your mind tends to other matters. Who knew you could click, press, and roll your way to a more productive day?

27. A Kitchen Gadget That Makes Coring Your Favorite Veggies Easier Than Ever AIUSD Stainless Steel Serrated Corer $3 Amazon See on Amazon Tired of the anticipation of stabbing yourself when trying to core veggies with a sharp knife? Put aside the potentially-dangerous dagger and pick up this stainless steel corer instead. Made with serrated edges and a twisted shape, it allows you to easily scoop out the inside of squash, peppers, cucumbers — really any veggie that you'd rather be seedless.

28. A Lip Balm That's As Adorable As It Is Hydrating Lip Smacker Unicorn Magic Lip Balm $4 Amazon See on Amazon Don't let chapped lips get you down: This cheerful unicorn lip balm will brighten your day and moisturize your pout in a jiff. Plus, it smells amazing. Part of the Lippie Pal collection, it also comes in panda, bunny, and chick form. Whichever critter you choose, one thing's for sure: You'll love the nostalgic allure of adding your favorite childhood balm brand to your adult life.

29. This Egg Mold That Doubles As A Pancake Shaper DICPOLIA Kitchen Supplies Stainless Steel Fried Egg Mold $5 Amazon See on Amazon Remember when you were a kid and the shape of your sandwich made all the difference in the world? Why not bring that back with these non-stick fried egg shaper — they turn your favorite breakfast food into hearts, stars, flowers, and the most perfect circles you can imagine. Best of all, you can use the tool for more than just shaping eggs. Heart-shaped pancakes, anyone?

30. A Birdie Kitchen Tool That Takes The Stress Out Of Peeling Potatoes Home and Above Bird Potato Peeler $5 Amazon See on Amazon Let's be honest, peeling potatoes is not fun. Now that we're on the same page, let's talk about how to make peeling more appealing. Namely, this little birdie veggie peeler. On one end, there's a stainless steel blade that, when not in use, is covered by a guard that looks like a lime slice. On the other, the bird's beak serves as a built-in potato eye remover.

31. These Plastic Cleaning Tools That Help Target Hard-To-Reach Grooves Rienar Hand-held Groove Gap Cleaning Tool (Set of 2) $5 Amazon See on Amazon Window jams, sliding doors, shower door tracks — you know how tough they can be to clean. With this plastic brush scraper, however, that won't be the case. Designed to fit into the smallest cracks and crevices, this synthetic-bristled brush will help dust away dirt and debris for a squeaky-clean makeover every time.

32. This Scalp Massager That Basically Turns Your Shower Into A Spa Treatment TTKLYN Hair Scalp Massager $4 Amazon See on Amazon Love a good scalp scratch? Instead of booking a pricy blowout to enjoy one, why not add this plastic scalp massager to your at-home shower routine? The round spiky tool fits comfortably in your palm and can be used on its own or paired with shampoo. So what're you waiting for? Sit back, relax, and start scrubbing.

33. This Multi-Purpose Essential Oil That Will Elevate Your Wellness Routine Pure Gold Eucalyptus Essential Oil $4 Amazon See on Amazon Whether you want to apply this 100 percent eucalyptus essential oil directly, add it to your favorite soap, or pour it in a diffuser, you're sure to fall head over heels for the scent — and the effect. Known for its respiratory benefits when inhaled (not swallowed — don't do that, it's dangerous), eucalyptus essential oil is a smart wellness buy to add to your routine.

34. A Devilish Little Tool That Saves You From Burning Your Fingers On The Oven Rack MSC International Devil Oven and Toaster Rack Puller $4 Amazon See on Amazon No matter how chef-like you are, there's still a chance that you could burn your hand when pulling a casserole out of the oven. Ouch. To save your fingers from getting fried, use this heat-safe oven rack puller. Made with silicone, you won't have to worry about it melting into your oven or — worse — your food.

35. This Micellar Water That Removes Even The Most Stubborn Makeup Garnier SkinActive Travel-Sized Micellar Cleansing Water $4 Amazon See on Amazon No matter how tired you are, or how little time you have, you absolutely must wash your makeup off your face before bed and after workouts — no ifs, ands, or buts. To help make things easier, stock up on this rinse-free micellar water from Garnier. The TSA-friendly size makes it perfect for both travel and beauty situations on-the-go.

36. This Honeycomb Ice Tray That Makes Loads Of Cute Ice Cubes memorytime Honeycomb Ice Tray $3 Amazon See on Amazon With this adorable silicone honeycomb ice cube tray, you'll be able to up your drink game without dropping loads of cash. And since it comes with a plastic lid, you can make your cubes and bring them to your next event without making a mess.

37. A Cat Headband That Makes Masking And Applying Makeup Less Messy Etude House My Beauty Tool Lovely Etti Hair Band $5 Amazon See on Amazon As if the shape of this plush cat headband isn't reason enough to purchase it, perhaps this shopper's seriously-excited review will. "IM SO HAPPY WITH THIS HEADBAND," they rave. "This headband is cheap, cute, stays in place, doesn't damage your hair, is thick enough to keep bangs/long hair out of your face and DOESN'T HURT... like literally one of the best things I have bought from Amazon." It's great for masks, applying makeup, and washing your face at night.

38. These Facial Scrubbers That Exfoliate And Smooth Your Skin S & T Lil'scrubbies (Set of 2) $3 Amazon See on Amazon Looking for new ways to exfoliate and soften your skin? Today's your day — because these little neon face scrubbers deeply cleanse pores while washing away the build-up of makeup, dirt, and impurities. On the back of each scrubby you'll find a suction cup that can used as a handle: or stick it to your mirror or shower in between cleansing sessions.

39. These Reusable Straws That Help Save The Environment AZGIANT Reusable Straws (Set of 6) $4 Amazon See on Amazon Not sure if you've heard, but many restaurants in many cities across the United States are banning the use of plastic straws to help save the environment. While you can still buy single-use plastic straws at the supermarket, why not do your part by stocking up on this pack of reusable straws? With a rainbow of six silicone straws to choose from, not to mention two straw brushes to easily clean the inside of each in between uses, you'll be well-stocked for the whole week.

40. This Dog Food Bag Clip That Doubles As A Scoop Dexas Popware For Pets Collapsible Klipscoop $5 Amazon See on Amazon Available in four colors, this collapsible food scoop bag clip adds a fun twist on dog and cat food storage. The device helps you measure out your furry friend's food, as well as keep it fresh by sealing out air. The silicone design is dishwasher-safe, making it a must-have for pet lovers everywhere.

41. This Bottle Cleaning Brush That Makes Scrubbing The Bottom Of Your Water Bottles Hassle-Free GUAngqi Silicone Bottle Cleaning Brush $5 Amazon See on Amazon In an effort to save the planet, I (like many people) have started carrying water bottles and reusable cups with me everywhere I go. The only problem is, cleansing them can be tough when the mouth is too small to fit your hand in. Luckily, this silicone cleansing brush makes the process more of a breeze. The heat-resistant, dishwasher-safe design can be used on your favorite travel mugs, blender bottles, and even wine glasses.

42. A Cat Kitchen Timer That Makes Cooking That Much More Enjoyable Kikkerland Cat Kitchen Timer $5 Amazon See on Amazon If you love cooking and want to make it even more fun, get pumped for this cat kitchen timer. By twisting it clockwise and then counter-clockwise, you'll be able to set the time for up to 60 minutes. Whether you use it to time your baking, a workout, or your 30-minute lunch break, the adorable cat face is sure to make you smile.